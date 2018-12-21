This may come as a little bit of a shock, but the holiday season is right around the corner, and before you'll be able bid 2018 a proper goodbye, 2019 will be well underway. But before the new year officially begins, looking back on 2018 is basically a must. And in case you didn't take any photos for the family album, Snapchat has come out with a swanky new feature to see what you've been up to all year. That's right, and if you don't know how to share your Snapchat 2018 Year End Story, here's how you can look back on all of your fondest memories with your beloved Snapchat followers.

Somewhat similar to Instagram's Top 9, Snapchat has created a way for its users to look back on the year through their own posts, with a feature called Year End Stories for 2018. It lets you review and share a montage of each and every one of your top Snapchat Stories, and sharing yours is totally simple. In fact, once you figure out how to navigate to your Year End Story, sharing it is probably the easiest part. Once you see your Year End Story, all you have to do is click the arrow icon. From there, you'll be able to send it to your Story, or you can choose to share it with any and all of your Snapchat friends. See? I told you it was simple.

Courtesy Of Snap

If you don't know how to find your Snapchat 2018 Year End Story, on the other hand, you'll have to learn how to do that, first. Start out by opening up the Snapchat app on your Android or iPhone. It'll open to the camera screen, and beneath the camera button, you'll see the "Memories" button, which looks like two rectangles. Tapping it will open your Snapchat Memories, and you'll see a section at the top which reads, "My 2018 in Snaps." There, you'll see your Snapchat Year End Stories for 2018, so click on the video, and reminisce the day away. You can choose to customize the Story by clicking the pencil, save it to your Stories folder by tapping the download icon, or send it along to Snapchat friends by navigating to the arrow icon.

There are two possible reasons Snapchat's Year End Story might not be showing up for you. The first is that your app may not be updated. Yep — in fact, if you're running an older version of the app, the Year End Stories feature might not appear. To fix this, simply navigate to the App Store or Google Play Store, depending on your device. If you see an update available, install it. That should fix the problem.

On the other hand, if you didn't save any of your Snapchat Memories from the year, the app won't be able to make a Snapchat 2018 Year End Story. To ensure you know how to do it for next year's Year End Story, though, simply take a Snap and click the download icon in the bottom lefthand corner. That'll save the photo or video to your Snapchat Memories. So there you have it.

Snapchat's Year End Story is super cute, and a fun way to look back on your year. Sharing it is the best part, though, so get ready to reminisce with your best buds.