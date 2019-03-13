It's a big day, BTS fans! I'm sure I don't have to tell any of the BTS ARMY, but the group's newest album, Map Of The Soul: Persona, is dropping worldwide on April 12. That's exactly one month away from today, and lucky for fans, the album's pre-order is now available. And if you're concerned about how to pre-order BTS' Map Of The Soul: Persona album in the U.S. so it counts toward the boys' ranking on the Billboard 200, we've got you covered.

With so many different international sources to purchase Map of the Soul: Persona, it can be confusing to find the correct pre-order link that counts toward the U.S.-based Billboard 200. That's a big concern for a lot of the group's U.S. fans, as they want to support BTS as they work to build their increasing popularity and success on the U.S. music scene.

There are ways to ensure you're purchasing the album from a source that will count toward their U.S. sales, so don't panic. We've got you covered.

In a tweet posted to BTS' official BigHit Twitter account, they shared that U.S. fans can pre-order the Map Of The Soul: Persona album on BigHit's official pre-order website at persona.usa.ibighit.com. If you're worried whether or not the sales count toward U.S. sales, you don't have to be. Not only is the pre-order form on BigHit's official website (and they totes know what they're doing), but notice in the footer of the website, it says "©2019 Sony The Orchard." The Orchard is a distribution company owned by Sony, which indicates the company will handle Map of the Soul: Persona's distribution in the U.S. So basically, we good.

In addition to the pre-order form on BigHit's website, you can also pre-order the album on Amazon by clicking here (though it seems Amazon hasn't opened up the page for purchasing just yet).

If you can't afford to purchase Map of the Soul: Persona, you can still contribute to its debut sales numbers. There has been a positive change in how Billboard measures a song's/album's success in the last year. According to a May 2018 report, Billboard now takes streaming service numbers into consideration when weighing the success of new music. When it comes to music subscription services like Apple Music and Spotify, Billboard now counts streams as points when the chart rankings are being determined.

And here's how it works for the Billboard 200: There are now two tiers of on-demand audio streams. The first tier are the paid subscription streams (1,250 streams equals 1 album sale). The second tier are the ad-supported streams (3,750 streams equals 1 album sale).

This is all to say that if you can't afford to pre-order Map Of The Soul: Persona today/when it comes out on April 12, don't worry! Streaming the album when it comes out will still count toward its success on the U.S. charts, too. So just make sure you put that baby on loop!

Now it's time to get excited!