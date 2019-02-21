Although it's the equivalent of every moviegoer's Christmas, the Oscars don't always bring the satisfying thrill viewers hope for every year. Your favorite actor can be snubbed, the Best Picture front-runner may fall short, or a host could introduce one too many recurring gags. Now host-less and reverting a decision to announce certain awards during commercial breaks, the Academy Awards have an entertaining solution for fans wanting their own Oscars win. If a hefty cash prize interests you, here's how to play ABC's 2019 Oscars trivia game.

In December 2018, Kevin Hart stepped down from his Oscars hosting gig following his public refusal to apologize for his past homophobic tweets. This bump in the road seemed to foreshadow all the trouble that would reach the Academy Awards in the weeks leading up to the ceremony. Although the crop of nominees seemed more well-received than in past years, the Academy caused more upset when it announced that four categories would be presented during the ceremony's commercials to cut down on running time. After Academy members protested this choice, the organization decided all winners would be announced live. At this point, I just have my fingers crossed that the last few days before the Oscars are uneventful.

Given their recent tendency to upset the public, ABC and the Academy are now appealing directly to viewers with their new trivia game. The Official Oscar Game will allow fans to play along with "real-time trivia, polls, and category predictions." While the game will also share behind-the-scenes photos and fun facts, those who keep playing throughout the broadcast earn entries to win a grand prize of $50,000. Do the Oscars actually like us? I mean, really like us?

It sure sounds too good to be true, but the Academy has broken down the rules of the totally legit game on the Oscars' website. Starting Saturday, Feb. 23, at 8 p.m. ET, you can sign up to play at Oscar.com/Game, but you'll need an ABC account to gain eligibility for the ultimate cash prize. This page explains how to become an ABC.com member, but if you're fine without the chance of winning $50,000, you can still play along as a guest.

After signing up, your only job is to watch the Oscars live on Feb. 24 and earn points for correct trivia answers and category predictions. According to the game's official rules, the questions will primarily address "historical facts" referencing past Academy Award winners and nominees. Each trivia point is equivalent to one entry in the drawing of the grand prize.

Players have to be 18 or older, as well as legal residents of the United States. A winner will be notified around three business days after the Oscars ceremony. You have a strong shot at winning if you're up to date with your Oscars history, but good luck with ultimately relying on the luck of the draw.

We'll have to wait and see if the Oscars trivia game becomes an annual tradition, but kudos to the Academy for trying out an interactive element this year.

The 91st Academy Awards begin on Sunday, Feb. 24, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.