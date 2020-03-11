One of the best ways to keep your relationship happy and healthy is by putting in the effort to show that you not only love your partner, but truly appreciate them for the unique and special individual they are. After all, whose life isn’t enhanced by knowing they’re loved and seen? If you're not sure how to really express what’s in your heart, then understanding how to make your partner feel appreciated based on their zodiac sign can be a total game-changer.

Catering your expression of gratitude and admiration toward what their sign tends to need in the relationship can have a greater impact, because it communicates that you not only appreciate them, but get them on an essential and intimate level. With that in mind, here's how you can take showing your partner how much they mean to you to the next level, based on their zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 — April 19): Prioritize Adventure Together.

To Aries, every day is an excuse for a new adventure. Because of that, they want a partner who shares their enthusiasm for new experiences. You can take this to the next level and show your Aries partner you truly see them for who they are by taking the reins and planning an adventure for the two of you. It can be anything from a big, exotic vacation to seeking out a new restaurant or cuisine you’ve never tried before.

Taurus (April 20 — May 20): Pamper Them.

Paul Bradbury/OJO Images/Getty Images

Taurus is a highly affectionate sign with a taste for the finer things in life, so being pampered by the person they love most satisfies both of those needs. Surprise them with a spa day, or make your own at home. Even just a home-cooked meal followed by a decadent dessert will make your Taurus partner feel so appreciated and loved.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20): Keep Them On Their Toes With Surprises

A Gemini craves mental stimulation in their relationships. They want a partner who appreciates their wit and can keep them on their toes. This is why treating your partner to lots of little surprises is a great way to keep them engaged and excited in the relationship and make them feel like their partner really gets them on a deeper level.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22): Give Them Your Full Attention.

For Cancer, feeling truly loved and secure in their relationship is everything. As a result, anything you can do to reinforce just how much they mean to you and how committed you are to your connection will mean the world to this sensitive water sign. Just being fully present with your Cancer partner can go a long way toward making them feel truly appreciated. So, put your phone away and give them your total attention.

Leo (July 23 — Aug. 22): Give Them Plenty Of Compliments And Praise.

SDI Productions/E+/Getty Images

Leo is warmhearted and generous, but also has no small amount of ego. If you want your Leo to feel loved, then stroke that ego on a sincere (and regular) basis. Tell them all the reasons you love them and what makes them special. And be sure to thank and praise them when they’re putting in the effort to show you love as well.

Virgo (Aug. 23 — Sept. 22): Validate Their Feelings.

Virgos are well known for being highly critical, and since that reputation precedes them they often feel like their well-meaning goes unheeded and dismissed. By validating Virgo's feelings, you let them know that not only are you listening and hearing the spirit in which they’re expressing themselves, but that you value their thoughts and opinions as well. Which, at the end of the day, is all Virgo has ever really wanted.

Libra (Sept. 23 — Oct. 22): Treat Them As Your Equal.

For Libra, a healthy relationship is all about balance. They want harmony in their relationship and peace. As a result, they sometimes find themselves bending over backward to make their partner happy and for the relationship to be calm and carefree. The problem is, this creates a different kind of imbalance. So, a partner who recognizes that, and puts in the same amount of effort while treating their SO as an equal in every way, will make for a happy Libra partner.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 — Nov. 21): Initiate Intimacy.

Fabio Formaggio / EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images

Scorpios are well known for their passionate side. They love to connect on a physical level and to seduce their partner, bringing them under their spell. But Scorpio is also a water sign, which means they’re very emotional underneath all their bravado. Because of this, they can get sensitive when they feel as though they’re putting in all the effort to keep intimacy alive in the relationship. If you want a Scorpio partner to feel appreciated, you should also put in the effort to initiate intimacy. Scorpio wants to feel wanted and desired sometimes, too.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 — Dec. 21): Encourage Their Free Spirit.

For Sagittarius to be happy in a relationship, they need a partner who understands that desire for space and freedom. They want to expand their mind by exploring and trying new things, and they like to do this whenever the inspiration strikes without having to explain or justify themselves. Giving them the freedom to do so is important, but encouraging them to embrace their adventurous spirit is a way to really let Sag know how much you appreciate them for the free spirit they are.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 — Jan. 19): Express Gratitude.

Whatever Capricorn does, they are doing it at 110 percent. That drive is impressive, but it can also be pretty exhausting. So, a partner who notices just how much effort they are putting into things and lets them know it makes Cap feel really appreciated. Express how impressed you are with their work ethic and how grateful you are for all they’re doing to make both your lives better, and you will have Cap's heart forever.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 — Feb. 18): Get Excited About Their Interests.

Charday Penn/E+/Getty Images

Aquarius is a unique and fascinating sign who marches to the beat of their own drum. As a result, they sometimes feel as though they’re misunderstood by other people who just don’t get why what they love is so fascinating. This is why someone who shows excitement and interest in the things their Aquarius partner cares about makes them feel so appreciated, seen, and loved.

Pisces (Feb. 19 — March 20): Go Old School With Romantic Gestures.

Pisces are old-school when it comes to romance and they love all the traditional gestures. They want to be wooed and courted, and, above all, want a happily ever after. So, leaning into romance makes Pisces feel loved. The key to making Pisces feel truly appreciated is to ensure that these gestures are personal and straight from the heart. Write them love notes and sneak them into your partner's pocket. Dedicate your song to them on the radio — and, for that matter, have a song that’s yours. Small acts of romance are the way to sweep Pieces of their feet.

Showing your partner that they’re appreciated is ultimately a great way of maintaining the health and happiness of your relationship. It helps to avoid your partner ever feeling taken for granted, and encourages them to show their appreciation in return. And when it comes to love and appreciation, more truly is more.