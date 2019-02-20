I gotta say, February is — by far — my least favorite month of the year. Aside from the fact that it's freezing cold, it's also flu season, and there's truly nothing I loath more than constantly being surrounded by people who are coughing, sniffling, and spreading their germs everywhere you look. Luckily, though, you won't need to leave the house if you're in the mood for Starbucks' most popular anti-flu remedy, as long as you're stocked with a few key ingredients. So here's how to make Starbucks' Medicine Ball Drink at home, if you really, really don't want to get sick. I know I don't.

At some point or another, you have probably heard an avid Starbies drinker mention the hottest new beverage that's widely known as the "Medicine Ball." In scientific terms it's officially called the “Honey Citrus Mint Tea," according to Starbucks, and it consists of an invigorating blend of Teavana teas, hot water, honey, and a lemon wedge. It's a fantastic on-the-go remedy if you're on your way to work with a sore throat, and luckily, if you're too sick to leave your house, you now can make it at home, too. Starbucks sent the official Medicine Ball drink recipe to Elite Daily, and it seriously doesn't look to hard to make.

After skimming the instructions, I can confidently say you won't need any special barista certifications to concoct a Medicine Ball for yourself. To start, according to Starbucks, you'll need one sachet of Teavana Peach Tranquility...

Courtesy Of Starbucks

... as well as a sachet of Teavana Jade Citrus Mint. Once you have both, combine the two sachets in your favorite giant mug.

Courtesy Of Starbucks

Next, you'll add two cups of hot water to the mug, along with one to two teaspoons of honey, as well as a lemon wedge (or a lemon slice, depending on your preference). Let it steep for a few minutes, and once it's the right temperature for drinking, you'll be good to sip, sip, sip away. See? It's literally so simple. And apparently it's flu-fighting capabilities are totally legit. According to Starbucks, the chamomile from the Peach tranquility calms inflammation of the throat, while the citrus from the Jade Citrus Mint Green tea is super energizing. Who knew? Doctor Starbucks to the rescue, y'all.

If you've never buckled down and actually bought Teavana tea for yourself, you'll be happy to know that it's very widely available. According to the international coffee company, you can find most Teavana sachets in your local grocery stores, convenience stores and — of course — at most Starbucks or Teavana locations. It's truly a cold-fighting miracle.

Whether you're super sick or if you're simply looking to warm up on a chilly February day, Starbucks' Medicine Ball drink is totally delicious and will 100 percent kick that nasty cold in the butt. Not only is making it for yourself in the comfort of your own home is hella convenient (especially if you aren't feeling up to a trek to Starbies), but also making your own morning beverage totally saves you cash in the long run. So sit back, relax, and sip your flu symptoms away ASAP.