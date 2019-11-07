Here’s How To Make Sex With An Earth Sign The Hottest Ever

Earth signs have a well-earned reputation for being grounded, rational, and reliable people, but Taureans, Virgos, and Capricorns are also some of the hottest under-the-radar lovers in the entire zodiac. It's actually their earthiness that makes them such bedroom powerhouses, because they're so in-tune with the physical world and focused on experiencing everything with their senses. In the bedroom, that translates into an unforgettably sensual experience. If you're already having sex with an earth sign, then this probably isn't news to you. But if you're wondering what you can do to equally rock your earth sign's world, look no further.

The good news is, it doesn't take anything too over-the-top to leave an earth sign satisfied and feeling cared for in the bedroom. It's mostly just about taking into account what their desires are, and being enthusiastic about giving them what they want (and only if you're comfortable!). Earth signs also like to take their time and really revel in the sensuality of the sexual experience, so slowing things down and really being present is a great attitude to take when approaching intimacy with an earth sign. Once you have that mindset, the rest of these suggestions will flow naturally.

Give Them Your Undivided Attention. bymuratdeniz/E+/Getty Images For earth signs, sex is an opportunity to connect and truly be present with their partners. These signs tend to have various projects on their plate at once, so their time is important to them. Sex is when they can shut all that out and just truly focus on their partner. If you want your earth sign lover to have the best sexual experience possible, follow their lead and give them your full, undivided, and enthusiastic attention.

Speak Up About What You Want. Earth signs are not mind readers (although, occasionally, Virgo's observational skills may make you think they might be), but they do want to please you, so don't hold back in telling them what you want in bed and what feels good. They also love praise when they get it right, so don't be afraid to heap it on (verbally and non-verbally) when they're really hitting your hot spots. The more they know you're having fun, the more they can let go and truly get into the experience, themselves.

Keep An Open Mind About Their Desires. Just like your earth sign wants to hear what you enjoy in bed, they also want to have a receptive audience for their desires. They want to know that you have an open mind and are curious about whatever fantasies they might want to explore. While earth signs tend to be buttoned up on the streets, they have a freaky side they like to unleash in the sheets. So, if you really want to amp up your sex life with an earth sign, let them know that you're up for experimentation and exploration without judgment.