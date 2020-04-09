Dalgona coffee is the viral drink sensation people can't get enough of. If you're looking to change up the 'Gram-worthy sip, there are a few different recipes that will bring some spice to your dalgona. One of these uses chai tea instead of cofffee. Here's how to make dalgona coffee with chai for a twist on the frothy beverage.

TikTok user @iamhannahcho's original post of dalgona coffee back in March sparked a viral trend that has yet to slow down. Since then, people have shared plenty of variations of the drink. The dalgona coffee recipe is a breeze to make, with only three ingredients whipped together before it's poured over milk. The standard dalgona coffee includes two tablespoons of instant coffee, two tablespoons of sugar, and two tablespoons of hot water mixed to a whipped consistency before you add it to the top of your choice of milk.

To create a dalgona coffee with chai, some users have used chai tea powder as a substitute for the instant coffee. TikTok user @daniellexacton posted a video of her creation, and it looks just as good as its coffee counterpart. The recipe remains the same, the only change is you're using two tablespoons of chai tea mix instead of instant coffee.

Another way to make dalgona coffee with chai comes from Twitter user @ishantijsanders. Instead of replacing the instant coffee, you'll add chai tea to the mix, which will make it more like a dirty chai. She doesn't specify if she used chai tea mix or tea bags, but here's how you can make either way work.

If you want your tea whipped together with the coffee, a dry mix is best. With that in mind, you'll probably have to increase the hot water to four tablespoons to compensate for the two tablespoons of chai and two tablespoons of coffee, and you may want to increase the amount of sugar as well, unless your chai mix is already sweetened.

If you don't have chai tea powder, you could steep chai ahead of time and add it to your milk, then pour that over ice and add the whipped coffee on top.

If you're looking for other dalgona recipes with tea, you might want to try dalgona with matcha powder. There are so many ways to make this fluffy sip, you'll want to experiment with them all.