The Clubhouse app is generating serious hype in the world of social media due to its unique formula and celebrity user base. Designed to emulate having random conversations with strangers, albeit in a virtual setting, it's unsurprising the social media platform has skyrocketed in popularity, with some users likening it to a mix between HouseParty, TikTok, and LinkedIn. Considering Clubhouse is all about networking, it's built a reputation on exclusivity — and creating an account is a little harder than simply tapping "download." Here's how to join the Clubhouse app and tune into conversations with celebs like Drake, Tiffany Haddish, Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, and Oprah.

When you're looking for it, keep in mind the app's full name is "Clubhouse: Drop-in audio chat," and as of publication on Feb. 24, it's only available for iOS users through the App Store. Since launching in April 2020, it's seen explosive growth. According to Statista, the app's users went from 600,000 in December 2020 to 2 million users in January 2021. The voice-only app draws inspiration from an in-person social setting where you'd potentially talk to large groups of people you don't know.

The main issue with joining Clubhouse is that it is currently invite-only, which means the easiest way to create an account is to have a Clubhouse member send you an invite. Clubhouse did not immediately respond to Elite Daily's email inquiring if new members with invites are automatically accepted and able to make accounts right away. You can also sign up for the wait list. To do so, download the app and then choose the option to reserve a username. Once you've filled out your information, including your real name, you can submit your request to join and wait for Clubhouse to let you know when you have a friend who can invite you on the app — but there are no guarantees you'll be admitted quickly.

Given the long process to gain entry to the app, Clubhouse has said it has plans to roll out the app to the general public in the future. One reason it cites for moderating how many users can join is that the app is technically still in beta and it wants to iron out any issues as it continues to grow. In a July 2020 blog post, the creators of Clubhouse wrote, "We are building Clubhouse for everyone and working to make it available to the world as quickly as possible." Elite Daily reached out to Clubhouse inquiring about a timeline for a public rollout of the app, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

In Clubhouse, you're able to flit in and out of "chat rooms" where you can hear random people or famous figures discuss different topics like culture, race, music, and film. You can join and leave conversations when you choose or moderate your own "room." If you find people or topics you're interested in, you're able to follow them and will see scheduled panel talks show up on your feed. Instead of showing videos, Clubhouse focuses on the audio by sharing users' profile pictures, bios, and voices — and celebrities like Tiffany Haddish, Ava DuVernay, Kevin Hart, Elon Musk, 21 Savage, and Scooter Braun are some of the many public figures who've joined.

NurPhoto/NurPhoto/Getty Images

As it's skyrocketed in popularity, the app has already faced security issues. Conversations technically disappear after the talk is over, but the app has said it's currently working on fixing security issues after one user reportedly recorded conversations and posted them on a third-party app. A spokesperson told Bloomberg on Feb. 21, 2021 that there are new "safeguards" in place to prevent this from happening again, but did not specify what they were. Clubhouse did not immediately respond to Elite Daily's inquiry about the breach and the new safeguards.

Only time will tell when Clubhouse will open the app to the public, but in the meantime, wannabe users should consider tapping their friends for a coveted invite.