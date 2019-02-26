Here's How To Join ARMYPEDIA So You Can Help The BTS ARMY Write History

OK, whoa. As I'm writing this, it has been exactly one day since BTS dropped ARMYPEDIA.net and I am hype, you guys! If you haven't heard, ARMYPEDIA is essentially a memory archive where ARMYs can go to upload their favorite BTS moments since the group's debut in June 2013. Once you're signed up, you can upload text, videos, or photos to any of the 2,080 days between June 13, 2013, and Feb. 21, 2019. There's, like, so much more to it, but first we need to get you signed up, my fellow ARMY. Here's how to join ARMYPEDIA so you can help write BTS' history and get in on the fun.

The great news is it's very straight forward. By simply popping over to ARMYPEDIA.net, you'll be prompted to either log in, walk through a tutorial on how the whole shebang runs, or sign up. The tutorial is super helpful in terms of breaking down the logistics of how ARMYPEDIA works, but for this article's purposes, let's focus on getting you signed up, first.

Like with many other online subscriptions and accounts, you'll be walked through a series of steps that include providing your email address, agreeing to some terms of use, and creating a password. ARMYPEDIA will send a verification email to the address provided to ensure you aren't falsifying your identity for some weird reason and to make sure you have access to all the stuff you need to get this awesome show on the road.

Luckily, the process of signing up is simple. Here are two examples of the kinds of prompts you'll be met with:

Once you're in, the party begins. ARMYs can scroll through any of the 2,080 dates in BTS' history to find the days that have already been unlocked and upload their memories.

How do you unlock a date? Glad you asked, because this is the fun part!

BigHit Entertainment has hidden one puzzle piece per day all over the globe both on and offline. Each puzzle piece comes with a unique QR code for ARMYs to scan that will take them to a quiz question. Once they're there, fans will need to answer the question correctly in order to unlock the date for everyone to access, but no pressure. You don't personally have to find all 2,080 days. The idea is that ARMYs will work together to find, unlock, and create the full 2,080-day archive.

A few dates have already been unlocked thanks to the sheer speed and determination ARMYs have brought to this challenge. As I mentioned, memories can come in the form of text, photo, or video and can be liked (or rather, receive purple hearts) to move them up in the day's ranks. Posts with the most purple hearts will become the "Top Memories." As user play along posting their memories, ARMYs will collect points and the top 2,080 ARMYs with the most points will be given a special gift made up of Big Hit Shop points.

Ecstatic fans have already found some amazing memories shared by the boys themselves. Please look at this:

OK. So, it's time to get your butt over to ARMYPEDIA.net. I know you have some favorite BTS memories you're dying to share and the history of BTS depends on you! Happy QR code hunting.