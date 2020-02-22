Here's How To Improve Your Uber Rating, According To Drivers With The Company

Though it may seem like your Uber rating is out of your hands, there are actually ways you can boost those numbers. The first-ever Uber Rider Ratings Report is here, and it even includes guidance on how you can improve your Uber rating. If you're aiming for five stars, you'll definitely want to see what real Uber drivers had to say.

On Thursday, Feb. 20, the rideshare company shared its report in an email to Elite Daily. The global data is based on 2019 rider ratings. Along with tips for improving your own Uber rider rating, the findings include the highest-rated countries and the highest-rated U.S. cities. It was based on average city and country user ratings throughout 2019, and cities had to have at least 1 million trips to be included in the data set.

The United States didn't make it into the highest-rated countries. Riders in Croatia, Paraguay, and Germany take the prize for the top three rated nations, respectively. Ukraine and Poland round out the top five.

The top-rated U.S. city is Colorado Springs, Colorado, with riders in the South following behind. The second highest-rated city is Birmingham, Alabama; with Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; Asheville, North Carolina; and Baton Rouge, Louisiana; completing the top five, respectively.

Uber consulted its drivers around the United States, and they distilled the info into five tips for riders looking for better ratings:

Get to your ride on time. Make sure to be ready for pick-up as soon as your driver arrives, and don't be late. If you are running late, give your driver a heads up, and make sure the location you entered is where you'll actually be. Don't slam doors. Since most drivers use their personal cars, it's important to treat the vehicle with care. You can request music, but be considerate. Drivers share that while requesting music is OK, you'll want to ask before turning the volume up too loud. Ask if you can bring food or drinks. If you're bringing a snack or sip along for the ride, make sure to check with your driver if it's OK. If you accidentally spill, they'll have to clean up and you might get charged a cleaning fee. Prioritize safety. Refrain from squeezing extra people into the car or asking your driver to go faster than the speed limit.

The report also notes that in the United States, you're most likely to get five stars on a Friday, and least likely to receive five stars on a Sunday. The best times to ride for a shot at five stars are are in the morning, between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. Unsurprisingly, those late night and wee morning hours don't bode well for good ratings, with the lowest scores being doled out between midnight and 4 a.m.

Ratings on holidays like New Year's Day, Christmas, Thanksgiving, and Halloween tend to be lower than average, so make sure you're on your best behavior if you're taking a ride on this days. Shockingly, the report found that New Year's Eve is actually a great day for riders to have a chance at a higher rating.

While this guidance can't guarantee you a five-star rating, it's good advice to follow if you're looking to improve your score.