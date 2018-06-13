Don't get me wrong: I love exploring new places more than anything. But at the end of the day, there's truly nothing better than a trip to "the happiest place on earth." Between endless rides, character meals, and, of course, parades galore, Disney World offers everything I need in order to be a happy camper. Believe it or not, park guests can now take "happy camper" to the next level if they win the chance for a free all-inclusive "glamping" trip in the park for two. Here's how to go glamping in Disney World's Animal Kingdom for a magical Disney experience.

Entering Disney's D-Camp contest is totally simple. According to a press release, just navigate to the D-Camp website and create an account. Then, you'll be required to make a two-minute video that explains why you deserve "an escape to your happy place." The "Contest Do's and Don'ts" reiterate that the contestant must be the only person in the video. They can't sport any brands and logos, or reveal too much personal information. The video should also maintain ample light, picture quality, originality, and, of course, a "G" rating (aka, don't be rude). I mean, this is the happiest place on Earth we're talking about, for crying out loud.

Winners will be able to take a friend to go "glamping" (which, for all of you noobs, is short for "glamorous camping") under the floating mountains of Pandora, The World of Avatar in Disney's Animal Kingdom. Any and all 21st century amenities are included, per the press release, and the winner and their plus-one will get the chance to endure some major behind-the-scenes experiences — so get ready for a wild time.

Disney

Said amenities include after-hours access to discover flora and fauna of Pandora, as well as a private ride on Na'vi River, an Swotu Waya Na'vi drum ceremony, a unique food-and-drink expereince, and after-hours guided adventures through the bioluminescent forest of Pandora.

Disney

The glamping experience is one night only, but the grand prize winner will also receive four days and three nights in Walt Disney World, along with airfare and other necessary accommodations, according to the press release. The winner will also get two four-day Magic Your Way tickets with a Park Hopper Option, which includes Disney VIP Tour Guides, a $250 Disney Gift Card, and even a Memory Maker photo package. Altogether, it's a pretty sick prize, so definitely don't put off applying. Turning down the opportunity for a free trip with endless amenities is simply unthinkable.

Disney

While you're there, make sure to pick up a vintage Disney fanny pack. Yep, that's right: The parks recently brought back the '90s staple that once hugged the hips of all Disney goers, far and wide. One option is black with three Mickey Mouse patches on the front, embroidered with the vintage Disneyland font. The other is blue denim with one OG Mickey patch on the front, and it's the retro fanny pack of my dreams. Whether you're trying to control three rambunctious children, or if you're simply just the "mom" or "dad" of your friend group, these fanny packs are both sensible and stylish. Definitely a Disney Parks necessity, if you ask me.

Disney World is fantastic on its own, as I'm sure you already know, but a free night of glamping in the Animal Kingdom sounds beyond unreal. With behind-the-scenes access to the world of Pandora, as well as four free days in the park, this is definitely a once-in-a-lifetime experience. TBH, I can't even think about missing out on applying. I'm literally making my video as we speak, so I'll BRB. Lights, camera, action!