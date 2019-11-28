Wendy's recently announced the return of its Frosty keychain, and beyond looking pretty cute on your keyring, it'll also score you free dessert. Thankfully, it's pretty easy to get Wendy's $2 Frosty Key Tag. For just two bucks, you'll get the keychain that looks like a mini version of a Frosty and access to a free year of the chilly treat.

To score a year of free Frostys, just head over to a participating Wendy's location nationwide to purchase a $2 Frosty Key Tag. You can also easily buy one online at the Wendy's website. With a Frosty Key Tag, you'll have access to a free Jr. Frosty with any purchase throughout 2020. Just remember to bring the key with you when you make a stop at Wendy's and present it to the cashier when you're ordering a bite. There's no limit on the purchase price, so you could even order just a small side and still get your free Frosty. The keys are available for purchase until Jan. 31, 2020 while supplies last. You'll be able to redeem the offer from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2020, giving you plenty of time to indulge in the iconic dessert every day of the year.

Courtesy of Wendy's

The fast food chain will donate 85% of each Frosty Key Tag purchase toward the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, which is where the company has donated the funds ever since Wendy's started selling the keys in 2010.

Frosty fans will also want to check out the new Birthday Cake Frosty at Wendy's. It's not clear whether the new flavor will be available as part of the free Jr. Frosty key tag deal, but it's worth a shot. The celebratory new flavor was unveiled in honor of the fast food chain's historic 50th anniversary on Nov. 15. It's available in both a regular Frosty and a Frosty Cookie Sundae, which features the birthday cake-flavored Frosty topped with sugar cookie pieces and sprinkles. Like the Frosty Key Tag, the new menu item will only be available for a limited time, so make a stop at Wendy's this winter to join the party.