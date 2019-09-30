Can you believe it's already October? Personally, I think right now is the best time of the year. Not only is it sweater season, but it's also when everybody is preparing for the holidays. For many people, the holiday season means giving gifts, playing in the snow, and listening to Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You" on repeat. OK, I'll be doing all of the above but, for me, the holiday season also means that it's time for the annual Jingle Ball tour. The Jingle Ball concerts are a must-see because they always include some of the biggest artists of the year as part of the lineup. This year's Jingle Ball tour is shaping to the be biggest one yet, and in case you need help on how to get tickets to Jingle Ball 2019, look no further because I have all the info you need here.

But first, you should know who'll be performing throughout the Jingle Ball Tour, because it'll make you want to snag some tickets even more. Among the headliners are artists like Taylor Swift, BTS, the Jonas Brothers, Billie Ellish, Lizzo, Camila Cabello, Halsey, Khalid, Lil Nas X, and more. Yeah, this thing is stacked.

So, here's how to snag your tickets.

First, you should know that you can buy tickets through Ticketmaster, iHeartRadio.com, or your tour stop's individual ticketing websites. To find details about your individual tour stop, you can visit the iHeartRadio JingleBall website.

The next piece of info you should know is that there's a pre-sale period for Capital One cardholders, which will let fans with a Capital One card purchase tickets before the general public sale on Oct. 11.

The iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Capital One Cardholder pre-sale begins on Monday, Oct. 7, at 10 a.m. local time and runs through Wednesday, Oct. 9, at 10 a.m. According to the iHeartRadio website, "Capital One cardholders who log in at the beginning of the pre-sale window should have a better chance to purchase tickets."

To speed up the ticketing process, make sure you have your Capital One card with you the morning the tickets go on sale because when you're on the ticketing website, you will have to use the first six digits of your Capital One card number to access the pre-sale.

You should also know that just because you have access to pre-sale, doesn't mean that it's going to be easy buying tickets, because here's the catch: the pre-sale, which is expected to end on Oct. 9, can end sooner if all pre-sale tickets sell out, so you better act fast if you have a Capital One card.

If you can't get tickets during the pre-sale, you can wait until tickets go on sale to the general public on Oct. 11.

If you don't get tickets at all, know that there are still other ways to watch the show. According to Variety, fans can listen to the New York City Jingle Ball concert on Dec. 13 across 100 iHeartRadio CHR stations. Fans will also be able to watch a livestream of the show exclusively via The CW App and CWTV.com on Dec. 13, and The CW Network will also broadcast the event as an exclusive nationwide television special at 8 p.m. Dec. 19 ET.

Z100's Jingle Ball 2019 Presented by Capital One is sure to be amazing because it will be held at Madison Square Garden and the lineup includes Taylor Swift, the Jonas Brothers, Camila Cabello, Halsey, 5SOS, Niall Horan, Lizzo, Dan + Shay, Monsta X, Lewis Capaldi, and Fletcher.

The entire Jingle Ball tour is filled with so many great artists, and I'm sure it's going to be difficult trying to get tickets, so make sure to set your alarms early on either Oct. 7 or 11! Good luck, everyone!