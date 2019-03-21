I'm not one for basketball, but I am one for chocolate. That's why I'm so excited about a new Reese's product that's being unveiled during March Madness. In honor of the ongoing basketball event, the company is releasing Reese's packages with not two — but three — Reese's Peanut Butter Cups inside of them. If you're a chocolate lover (like me), that's a really big deal. Now, you're probably wondering how to get Reese's 3-Cup Packs for March Madness 2019. No, you don't have to play basketball or watch basketball in order to score some (unless you want to, of course).

Thankfully, there are two different ways you can get a Reese's 3-Cup Pack for yourself. According to Reese's, the three-packs will be given away at three-seed college campuses on Thursday, March 21. Those lucky colleges include Texas Tech University, the University of Houston, Louisiana State University, and Purdue University. Therefore, if you're on campus at one of those schools, keep your eyes open the Reese's 3-Cup Packs and cross your fingers that you'll be able to get one.

According to the brand, there will be over 70,000 Reese's Cups distributed in total — so I'm going to assume (and hope) that there will be plenty of chocolate to go around.

Courtesy of Reese's

If you aren't attending one of those colleges, have no fear. Apparently, you'll still be able to get in on the Reese's 3-Cup action. In order to score a three-pack for yourself, you'll have to first head to the store and purchase a Reese's product (I'm totally OK with that). Then, you'll need to text Reese's a photo of your receipt for a chance to win your Reese's 3-Cup Pack. In order to do so, text the word "REESES" to 604333. Then, you'll be prompted to upload your receipt and enter the sweet contest.

As you may or may not know, March Madness is taking place until Monday, April 8. That, my friends, is also how long you'll have to enter Reese's contest. According to the company, new winners who enter the contest will be chosen every hour until that date (and will be notified by Reese's via text). With that being said, treat yourself to a Reese's candy, upload your receipt, and hope that you'll be granted the rare Reese's 3-Cup.

Or, you can befriend someone at one of those three-seed colleges and ask them to send you a pack. Sharing is caring, am I right?

If you're unable to score a Reese's 3-Cup Pack (or get one from a friend), don't fret. There are new Reese's products currently on the market that are just as delicious. Take these new Reese's eggs stuffed with actual Reese's Pieces, for example. The egg-shaped Reese's candies are literally stuffed with the peanut butter filling you love and real Reese's Pieces. If you like the sound of that, you can buy a six-pack of the candies on Walmart's website for $3.48. There's no texting required, and you'll get the taste of Reese's Peanut Butter Cups and Reese's Pieces in one delicious bite.