I'll never understand people who opt for a plain slice of cheese pizza over the way tastier option of crowning their carb and cheese fest with the ultimate spicy meat topping: pepperoni. And now that National Pepperoni Pizza Day is coming on Thursday, Sept. 20, you probably want to get your hands a slice yourself. So, here's how to get Pizza Hut for a $1 pepperoni pie and a priceless pep in your step (sorry). With the chance to score pepperoni steals for you and your crew, there's never been a better time to celebrate your love of the beloved cured meat while saving some serious cheddar.

According to Pizza Hut, the 'za chain is ringing in the celebration of "America's favorite pizza topping" (yep, sorry sausage) with one heck of a deal. On Sept. 20, pepperoni fanatics can indulge their cravings by purchasing any large menu-priced pizza online and receiving a medium pepperoni pizza for just $1, according to a spokesperson. I did the math, and with prices starting as low as $7.99 for a large two-topping pizza, you can potentially score two pretty large pizzas for just $8.99, which is basically unheard of. Considering that a medium-sized pepperoni pie usually costs $13.49, there's literally no excuse not to invite the gang over.

Here's how to make sure you're getting in on these savings. Go online to PizzaHut.com, select a large menu-priced pizza (if you're really feeling the pepperoni feels, you can also make your large pie a pepperoni one), select medium pepperoni pizza, then head to checkout. Once there, enter the promo code "PEPPERONI2018," and voila, your extra pizza now costs you just one buck.

Now, for the fine print. According to Pizza Hut, the deal is only good for one day only on Sept. 20, and it's only valid on online orders. However, there doesn't seem to be any limit on the pepperoni day bonanza, so order away to your heart's (or rather taste buds') desire. In other words, you're pretty much getting a medium pepperoni pizza from Pizza Hut free of charge (well for a $1, which is basically like a free 'za) for one day only, so you're definitely not going to want to sleep on this deal.

While this deal will be gone in a flash, there are plenty of other opportunities to get in on the pizza love with Pizza Hut this month. After all, fall is football season, and a couple pizza pies are the perfect homegating munchies for a large group of friends to dig into during a game.

As the official pizza sponsor of the NFL, Pizza Hut is making sure your pizza habit can score you all sorts of sweet prizes and even the chance to win a trip to the Super Bowl in Atlanta, Georgia, in February 2019. All you have to do is sign up for the "Game Plan" app, which is part of PH's Hut's Rewards Program, and you'll be privy to chances to get free pizza, a special Homegating Kickoff Kit, and an all expenses paid trip to see the top two teams in football face off in the championship. Plus, if you sign up for Hut Rewards, you'll get a pizza completely gratis when you order your first pizza online. Just a few more ways that you can indulge your love of pepperoni this season.