Instagram is making it easier to channel your inner Meredith Grey or Cristina Yang with a new augmented reality (AR) filter. In the footsteps of Love Is Blind and Harry Potter-themed filters that have recently taken over the social media platform, this filter cycles through a list of the show's most beloved characters and lets you share your final result with your followers. Here's how to get Instagram's Grey's Anatomy filter and find where you fit in at Seattle Grace Mercy West Hospital.

The AR filter trend on Instagram shows no signs of slowing down, thanks to a number of different options which let users lean into pop culture fandoms and challenge their friends to do the same. Considering Grey's Anatomy is currently airing its sixteenth season, with the finale now set to air on April 9 due to scheduling changes, it's the perfect time for fans to take their love of the show to Instagram Story. Luckily, Instagram user @TheOdysseyOnline did all the hard work by creating a "Which Grey's Anatomy" filter which picks the character you most resonate with. As always, you'll see a virtual sign above your head in the selfie camera in your Instagram Story. Once you hit the record button, it will cycle through some of the show's most iconic characters before picking one choice. Each of these are random, so it's up to you whether you want to keep playing until you get another character or post your results to your Instagram Story.

Get the filter from your friend's Story or a DM.

You have a few different options to get started. If you see one of your friends sharing his or her results, you can tap the title of the filter at the top of their Instagram Story and opt to save and try it from your Instagram camera. You can also have them DM the filter to you for easier access.

Find the filter from the creator.

The easiest option is to find the filter from the user's profile. Once you type in @TheOdysseyOnline, you can scroll down until you see the smiley face icon before the feed. Once you tap it, you'll see a list of the different filters that the user has created, including the Grey's one. You can save and try it from there.

Another option is to head to the Effect Gallery in your Instagram Story Camera. To find that, scroll all the way to the end of your Filters in your camera until you see "Browse Effects." Then, tap on the magnifying glass to bring up the search box and type in "Which Grey's Anatomy Character" in the search box. Once it comes up, you can save it and get started.