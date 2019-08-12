If you've got a case of the Mondays, Wendy's is helping to make the start of the work week something you'll actually look forward to with a freebie that's literally fire. In case you missed it, the fast food chain announced that it plans to bring back its much-hyped Spicy Chicken Nuggets starting on Monday, Aug. 12, after a record-setting tweet sealed the deal — and it's celebrating the news with a giveaway that'll have your tastebuds tingling. Here's how to get free Wendy's Spicy Chicken Nuggets in August, because the only thing more mouthwatering than fiery golden-fried nuggets are free nuggets.

Just days after confirming that its Spicy Chicken Nuggets, which last made an appearance a few years ago, are bringing the heat back to its menus, Wendy's shared a press release on Monday, Aug. 12 letting fans know that the product's return would an even more celebratory one thanks to a limited-time giveaway. For one week starting from Aug. 12 through Monday, Aug. 19, the company is giving away two million of these fiery bad boys in honor of the two million retweets that made the social media post about the nuggets' return a record-setter. That's a while lot of fiery nuggets that are up for grabs, and you definitely won't want to sleep on getting your very own six-piece completely on the house.

Wendy's

Per press materials, the first 500,000 customers who head to the DoorDash mobile app and choose to add the six-count order of Spicy Chicken Nuggets to their basket can expect to get the new menu item delivered to their door by using the promotion code "SPICYNUGGS" when checking out. Unlike many promos, which require a minimum order to get in on a freebie, this deal doesn't require any additional purchases (although you might be tempted to get some tasty add-ons considering the nuggets are completely free). I would keep in mind that the delivery fee and some taxes will still apply, but you'll still only be paying a fraction of what you'd normally spend for a delivery order. Just remember that this giveaway is only valid one time per customer "while supplies last," so I'd suggest making your order sooner rather than later to ensure they don't sell out.

If you miss the DoorDash timeline or just want more free spicy nuggs in your life (I mean, I don't blame you), you can also head to Wendy's mobile app to score the complimentary option through Sunday, Sept. 1. For this deal, you'll need to download Wendy's app to add the offer and your six-piece spicy nuggets to a mobile order to get in on the freebie. This deal is a one-time use offer, so use it wisely.

Carl Loredo, Wendy's U.S. Chief Marketing Officer, explained the idea behind the giveaway in a press release:

Thanks to our incredible Wendy's fanbase, Spicy Nuggets are back. We knew we needed to reward fans who helped make this possible in a big way. 'We got 2 million likes, let's give away 2 million nuggets.' That's how it's done at Wendy's; put the customer first and keep it simple and spicy.

Free nuggets are something that I think all fried chicken devotees can get behind, so here's to starting your week off on the tastiest note.