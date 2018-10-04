In between fielding countless Mean Girls references on Oct. 3, taco devotees were also girding their loins (or rather their stomachs) for the inevitable taco feast that would be going down on Thursday, Oct. 4, aka the very important national holiday dedicated to the most crave-worthy of food groups. Now, the big day is finally here, and your favorite Tex-Mex chains are ringing in the fiesta with deals that will have you inhaling tacos for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Here's how to get free tacos on National Taco Day, because you're not going to want to sleep on the taco promos that dreams are made of.

While I informally celebrate Taco Tuesday every week because I'm all about living my best life, the first week of October is all about Taco Thursday and the freebies that I can score at every time of the day. Tacos are one of those rare food groups where it's socially acceptable to eat them at any time of the day, whether you're starting your day off with some breakfast tacos covered in queso or satisfying some late-night munchies at your go-to drive-through. You can definitely bet that I'll be taking full advantage of the foodie holiday on Oct. 4.

Taco Bell Tex-Mex eatery Taco Bell has been teasing "the most delicious day of the year" with the announcement that it will be selling $5 taco gift boxes on the hallowed holiday. Inside one of these beautiful gift boxes, hungry customers can get their hands on four bad boys, three of which will tout Doritos Locos flavors like Nacho Cheese, Cool Ranch, and Fiery, as well as one now-iconic Crunchy Taco.

Chuy's Chuy's is going all-out on the National Taco Day festivities with a $1 crispy beef taco with any purchase and a free meal if you come to a location dressed like a taco. Wash all that deliciousness down with $1 Patron floaters or $1 off a Modelo beer.

Chronic Tacos Chronic Tacos is one of the joints handing out completely free tacos, no strings attached. If you head to a Chronic Taco store between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. with the code word (according to Twitter, it's "Taco Life"), you can score a complimentary taco.

Torchy's Tacos Torchy's Tacos is making it extra rewarding to dine-in at one of its many Southwest locations on Oct. 4. At each store, five customers will be randomly chosen to receive a $300 gift card, so there's a chance that you could be enjoying free tacos for a couple months down the road.

Del Taco For National Taco Day, Del Taco is offering a simply delicious BOGO deal that'll have you double fisting tacos. If you buy one shredded beef taco, you can get a second one completely gratis by downloading a coupon online.

On The Border On The Border knows what's up for National Taco Day with one of the only "All You Can Eat" promos that I've seen thus far. For just $8.99, you can imbibe all the tacos that your stomach can handle, and it's the glorious deal that your wallet will love.

Taco John's The one thing that's better than National Taco Day? National Taco Week, which is currently happening at Taco John's locations. From Monday, Oct. 1 through Friday, Oct. 5, customers can score a free Crispy Beef Taco simply by using Taco John's Rewards App

Moe's Southwest Grill Moe's Southwest Grill is also extending the festivities beyond Oct. 4. Anyone who downloads Moe's rewards app and becomes a loyalty member before Thursday will have a chance to get a free taco with the purchase of two tacos through Sunday, Oct. 7.