If you grew up sipping on Slurpees, then your calendar is probably marked for July 11 (aka 7-Eleven Day). On 7-Eleven Day, the brand celebrates its birthday with complimentary sips for its beloved customers. As always, the "sips" that I'm referring to are the company's famous Slurpees, which are available for everyone who stops by on the big day. If you're hoping to join in on the fun and score a free Slurpee, you'll have to follow a few simple rules. Don't worry, though: I'll tell you exactly how to get free Slurpees on 7-Eleven day 2019 so you can enjoy a frozen beverage on the house.

First things first: In order to grab a free Slurpee from 7-Eleven on July 11, you'll have to visit your local store at the right time (because, yes, there is a time frame for the promotion). According to an email from the company, you can swing by your local shop between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. local time for a free Slurpee. The deal is happening at participating 7-Eleven stores nationwide while supplies last, so grab one sooner than later.

FYI: Only small Slurpees are being offered for free during the big event — so if you're extra thirsty and want a bigger size, you'll have to pay for it.

Courtesy of 7-Eleven

However, there is a way to score a free Slurpee of any size during 7-Eleven Day, but you'll have to join 7Rewards (aka 7-Eleven's reward system that helps you collect points and redeem free goodies).

If you join the club and download the 7-Eleven app, you can start the process. To begin, you'll have to head to 7-Eleven on July 11 and grab your free small Slurpee (easy enough). Then, you'll need to scan your app when you grab your complimentary sip at the store. After that, you'll be eligible for another free Slurpee of any size. That additional Slurpee will be redeemable within the following 30 days, which means you can grab it whenever you're feeling thirsty.

With that being said, 7-Eleven is offering not one — but two — free Slurpees in honor of its birthday. Talk about generous, am I right?

Courtesy of 7-Eleven

Believe it or not, there are even more free Slurpees where they come from (like I said, 7-Eleven is feeling super generous this year). According to the company, anyone who places an order for delivery via 7NOW on July 12 can score a free medium Slurpee. That's a pretty great deal, especially if you can't escape the office on 7-Eleven Day for a free sip at the store. For more information on 7-Eleven's convenient delivery service, click here.

As you can see, there are tons of ways to score a free Slurpee at 7-Eleven in honor of the company's birthday, whether you visit a store IRL or place an order through the company's delivery app. If you're debating which flavor to fill your cup with during the event, you can always try the company's new Blueberry Lemonade Slurpee. It sounds like the perfect mid-summer sip, and I'm stoked to give it a try.