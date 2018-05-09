In this world, there are very few things I like more than food (with the obvious exception of free food, that is). And if you haven't already heard, customers can order a free cup of soup to their doorsteps today from soup n' sandwich wonderland, Panera. As you could probably imagine, my body is the most ready it's ever been in its 23 years of life, and I can already smell the warm broccoli-cheddar medley. Here's how to get free Panera soup today if you're yearning for the lunch break of a lifetime.

If I'm being completely honest, Panera's free soup delivery is the sole reason I bothered waking up this morning. According to a press release, on Wednesday, May 9, Panera customers can receive a free cup of soup in addition to any other menu item they order for delivery. To do so, customers must add any cup of soup to their online carts (along with their other items), and then enter the code “PANERADELIVERS." The delivery fee will still be included for the order, but that's completely fine by me — because in all honestly, there's nothing to complain about in the presence of free soup.

Is today a national holiday? It should be. Is it the best day of my life? I'll let you all know once lunchtime rolls around. That's when I'll get my complimentary cup of love and warmth. It's going to be life-changing, y'all, and I'm so ready for it.

You'll be happy to know that the good Panera news doesn't stop there. According to a press release, Panera's free soup giveaway is celebrating their new national delivery, which was officially announced on May 8, 2018. So get your wallets and stomachs ready, because soup and sandwich delivery is about to get really freaking lit up in here. Bread bowls and mac n' cheese for days, fam'.

Panera's CEO, Blaine Hurst, explained in a press release that Panera delivery is here to stay, and that it's now available nationwide. It's basically making everyone's lives a dream come true — and TBH, I have no idea why this didn't happen years ago. Regardless, I'm thrilled.

Hurst said,

Panera delivery isn’t a pilot program. It’s not in just a few test markets. We now offer delivery across the country. Delivery is fueling our next phase of growth, and the success we have seen so far is exciting. The combination of providing clean food options via an entirely digital experience is giving us a real advantage, and the momentum is just beginning.

It turns out that Panera actually started rolling out their delivery services earlier last year, in January 2017. Panera's CEO at the time, Ron Shaich, communicated to fans of the bakery-cafe chain that they were working to install their delivery services at approximately "35 percent to 40 percent of the chain's roughly 2,000 locations by the end of 2017," but it looks like they've finally decided to make it a nationwide service. Clearly, Panera has glowed up tremendously since last year, and everyone needs to recognize that right here, right now. This is a big deal for literally everyone involved.

As your financially irresponsible, food-loving pal, I 100 percent recommend ordering every meal today via Panera delivery. I mean really, you get a free cup of soup with it, so it's obviously worth it. I'm beyond thrilled that Panera delivery is now officially permanently available everywhere in the United States, and there's no better way to celebrate than with free soup. Everyone praise Panera, because my lunch is about to be super dreamy (and creamy).