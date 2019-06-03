There's no shortage of unofficial food holidays to make your year a little tastier, and I've been busy counting down to my favorite one of all over the last few weeks. That's right: National Cheese Day is just days away now on Tuesday, June 4, and Jack in the Box is teaming up with DoorDash to give your mozzarella-loving, Brie-eating self an excuse to nom on even more cheese than usual with free Ultimate Cheeseburgers delivered to your doorstep. Here's how to get free Jack in the Box Cheeseburgers on DoorDash if you want to get your cheese cravings handled come National Cheese Day.

Starting on Monday, June 3, DoorDash is partnering up with Jack in the Box to gift cheese-lovers the ultimate freebie in honor of the holiday. IMHO, few things are better than the combination of meat, cheese, and carbs, and you can satisfy your tastebuds with all that goodness completely gratis with the fast food chain's free Ultimate Cheeseburger promo, which runs from June 3 through Sunday, June 9, or while supplies last. That's basically a whole week to get in on the savings, so you can plan ahead to have a cheap lunch or dinner that week — whenever the cravings for a cheeseburger and melty, gooey cheese hit.

If you haven't had the Ultimate Cheeseburger from Jack in the Box, you're doubling up with two ground beef patties, a combination of American and Swiss-style cheeses, and a mixture of mayo, mustard, and ketchup that's all sandwiched between two buttery buns. It's basically a classic cheeseburger with a little extra on top, and it'll definitely do the trick of satisfying those cheese cravings.

Here's how you can take advantage of this promo. All you have to do is head to the DoorDash app and make sure that there's a Jack in the Box location nearby that offers delivery to your home or office. From there, you can add at least $10 worth of goodies to your cart (I'd recommend grabbing a few slices of the Chocolate Overload Cake, fries, and a soft drink or two) as well as the Ultimate Cheeseburger, and head to checkout. There, all you have to do is enter the promo code SAYCHEESE, and you'll automatically get your cheeseburger free of charge as well as $0 delivery fees on your order.

There are a few fine print details to take into consideration. First of all, you'll need to order at least $10 worth of food to take advantage of the National Cheese Day deal, so I'd look through the menu and mix and match to get there. In addition, there's also a limit of one free Ultimate Cheeseburger per person, so unfortunately, you won't be able to spend the whole week getting in on near-free lunches and dinners. Still, you have seven days to pick when you're in the mood for a cheeseburger lunch or dinner. I'd look at your schedule and make plans now, so that whether you're craving a midweek lunch or a late night dinner on the weekend, you'll be set for National Cheese Day.