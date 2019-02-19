I usually spend my Sunday mornings grocery shopping and preparing my refrigerator for the week ahead. Since I was off on President's Day, I decided to save the fun for Monday. Although, I wish I would've known about this delicious deal from the Wendy's mobile app before I stocked up on enough food for the next five days. Seriously, nothing gets me quite like a Wendy's cheeseburger does. So, what does the offer entail? Right now, the fast food chain is giving away free fries and a drink with this mobile burger order deal. There's no better food than free food, so get ready to place those orders. Here's how to get free fries and a drink from Wendy's when you order a premium burger.

You guys, Wendy's is giving us a mid-February treat. Free fries and a free drink? I'm so here for this. While I try and quite down my grumbling stomach, I want to quickly go over some of the juicy details of this fast-food deal. The promotion works when you order a premium burger using the Wendy's mobile app. The app is available for download on iOS and Android devices (so almost anyone can get down on this deal). You can also redeem the offer when placing your order in person. The deal can be used with any premium cheeseburger purchase (hello, Baconator). Sorry, the complimentary fry and drink offer cannot be used with chicken sandwiches or any value sandwiches, according to the Wendy's app. The limited time offer is good until Wednesday, Feb. 20 and is only valid at participating Wendy's locations nationwide.

Screenshot via Wendy's Mobile App/Rachel Murphy

Ready to dig in? The complimentary deal should be the very first that appears on the screen when you open the Wendy's app. You can also find the freebie deal by clicking the "offers" button in the upper right hand corner of the app's home screen. To add the offer to your cart, click the blue button that says "start mobile order." The next screen will ask you to confirm your mobile order location. You'll also choose from one of the following pick-up methods: carry out, dine in, or drive-thru.

Just continue to follow the prompts and you'll be on your way to a savory meal from Wendy's in no time. Oh, and keep in mind that the offer can only be redeemed when you order a premium burger. This includes the Baconator, which is one of my fave burgers from Wendy's.

Additionally, you can also redeem this promotion when you show up and place your order in person by clicking the offers tab in the upper right hand corner of the screen. Then, tap on the blue button that says "use at restaurant." Just make sure you are *actually* ready to pay for your food because offer code can only be used once per customer during each visit, according to the Wendy's mobile app.

Screenshot via Wendy's Mobile App/Rachel Murphy

You'll notice that Wendy's has a handful of other offers in the mobile app. Sadly, you can only claim one deal at a time. This deal expires on the same day as the Wendy's other delicious offer: A free order of Baconator fries with any purchase. Sooo, you might need to make two trips to Wendy's between now and Wednesday, Feb. 20.

Burgers and fries go together like peanut butter and jelly. Throw in a free drink and this really might just be one of the best fast-food deals out there right now. In fact, it sounds so good that it might just be enough to tempt me away from my well-stocked refrigerator. I'll see you at Wendy's.