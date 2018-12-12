Your weekend grocery run could come with a complimentary pint of ice cream, thanks to the Grubhub and Wawa. The delivery service and the convenience chain are collaborating for one weekend to reward you for stocking up in preparation of the week ahead, and there's no reason for you not to take advantage of this sweet offer. Here’s how to get Free Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream on Grubhub with the purchase of your Wawa order, no trip to the grocery store needed.

From Friday, Dec. 14 through Sunday, Dec. 16, plan to spend as much time on your couch as you want, because Grubhub is picking up your groceries for you. When the December lull hits, I'm totally guilty of going into hibernation mode and getting festive with a night of Netflix and ice cream, and this weekend, I'm officially making plans for a date night with my couch. From Dec. 14 through Dec. 16, customers who add $10 worth of items from Wawa's Grubhub store will automatically unlock a coupon that will allow them to take home one of three different Ben & Jerry's flavors completely free of charge.

I checked out the different flavors that are included in the promo, and no lie, they are the best that the ice cream retailer has to offer. Get ready to get your cookie dough fix, because Ben & Jerry's Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Half Baked, and The Tonight Dough starring Jimmy Fallon are all included in the deal. The first two are household names, and the Tonight Dough features "Caramel and chocolate ice creams with chocolate cookie swirls and gobs of chocolate chip cookie dough and peanut butter cookie dough," according the B&J's website. Any one of these three delish flavors is the perfect choice for your free pint, so I'd check out the descriptions to see what you're craving that night.

That $10 minimum on Grubhub should be really easy to hit, with Wawa offering everything from ready-to-eat Hoagies to coffees to weekly necessities like eggs and milk. Plus, not only are you getting a free pint of ice cream delivered to your doorstep as a pat on the back for getting your groceries for the week ahead, but you also can do all of your shopping from the comfort of your home (or bed). That's a win-win in my book.

There's some fine print to take into consideration. Unfortunately, a Grubhub rep confirmed that yes, there's a limit of only one free pint per person, so I wouldn't go ham on extra Wawa orders unless you really want to. In addition, there are only seven cities participating in the deal: Allentown, Pennsylvania; Orlando, Florida; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Richmond, Virginia; Tampa, Florida; Trenton, New Jersey, and Washington, D.C.; so I'd open up your Grubhub app and check out your nearest Wawa location to see if it's participating in the promo.

If you don't happen to reside in one of these seven participating cities or you just want some extra sweetness in your life after the weekend, Grubhub is continuing to roll out the freebies until the end of the year. From now until 2019, customers can score four free Cini Minis when they order $10 worth of food from their local Burger King on Grubhub.

There's never been a better time to ride the food delivery train straight into 2019, so don't forget to schedule some quality Netflix 'n ice cream time this weekend.