If you're in the market for a new pair of AirPods, listen up, because your next 7-Eleven delivery order could come with a pretty sweet freebie. On Thursday, July 25, the company is giving away 500 of Apple's newest generation of wireless earbuds — and yes, this is not a prank. Here's how to get free AirPods from 7-Eleven on July 25, because you're not going to want to sleep on this incredible promo.

According to press materials, 7-Eleven will be gifting a limited number of Apple AirPods to 7NOW Delivery app users who order at least $50 worth of delivery on Thursday, July 25. Basically, if you act fast enough and take advantage of the flash deal before supplies run out, you can expect to get a pair of Apple's second generation wireless earbuds (which normally cost $159 with a regular charging case or $199 with a wireless charging case) completely free of charge. While $50 worth of delivery from 7-Eleven is a lot, the way that I see it is that you're basically spending about $50 to get complimentary AirPods as well as all the snacks, drinks, and other 7-Eleven products you might want. TBH, you're still walking away with $50 worth of essentials even if you don't win the AirPods, so you really have nothing to lose.

Courtesy of 7-Eleven

I took a look at the fine print, and it's actually surprisingly straightforward and easy to enter. To start, you'll need to download the 7NOW Delivery app ahead of time and, if you actually want to get your AirPods in time, enable notifications. Because the supplies of wireless earbuds are so limited (there are just 500 for the 28 markets that 7NOW is available in), you're going to want to act fast as soon as 7-Eleven alerts you that the promotion is on. When the clock strikes "FLASH DEAL TIME" on the app, you can make your minimum $50 order and check out as quickly as possible. If you're eligible, afterwards, you'll get an email from 7NOW Fulfillment within 72 hours with a form you'll need to fill out with information like your address and phone number if you're interested in receiving free AirPods (make sure to check your junk and spam folders so you don't accidentally miss it).

At that point, the team over at 7-Eleven will look over your form, make sure everything's good, then ship your complimentary AirPods to your doorstep within six weeks. It's honestly so easy and straightforward, so you have every reason to get your weekly shopping done and see if you're one of the lucky 500 to scoop up the free gadgets all in one go. Just one thing to remember: Since the supplies of AirPods are so limited, I'd recommend coming up with your shopping cart beforehand and then clicking "check out" as soon as 7-Eleven notifies you that the promo is live.

Again, this promotion is live for one day only on Thursday, July 25, so I'd spend some time downloading the 7NOW app and start compiling your your shopping list. May the odds be ever in your favor.