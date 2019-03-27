For the second time this year, Apple is issuing a new software update for iOS users around the globe. The previous iOS update, released in February, primarily aimed to fix a privacy issue with Apple's Group FaceTime calls. Now, Apple is releasing another update to its iOS 12 software and it's a fun one. You'll be able to access new Animojis and have the added benefit of some bug fixes. If you're ready to run the latest software, here's how to get Apple's iOS 12.2 update for a fresh start.

On Monday, March 25, Apple made several major announcements about the future of Apple TV and the new Apple News+ subscription. Also wrapped into Monday's announcement was news of a new iOS 12.2 software update that you're totally going to want to install ASAP. The software comes with access to a shark Animoji, so you can sing, "Baby shark, doo doo doo doo doo doo" all day long.

To run the update, open the Settings folder on your iPhone or iPad. You'll see a list of options to choose from. All you need to do is scroll down ever so slightly to the General tab and open it up. Inside of the General folder, you'll see a tab that says Software Update. This is where you will find the iOS 12.2 software update (and any future iOS software updates). Upon opening the Software Update folder, you should find the new iOS 12.2 update. Toward the bottom of your device's screen, click on "Download and Install."

If your device is password protected, be prepared to enter your passcode in order to run the latest rendition of iOS 12.2. From there, you'll be brought back to the Software Update screen. The download process should begin within a few seconds. You'll be able to check on its progress at the top of the Software Update screen. My download started at 17 minutes, but it definitely didn't take anywhere close to that. I'd say about 10 minutes in total, but that's a rough estimate. Either way, you get the idea. It's a fairly quick process.

Once the download is complete, the iOS 12.2 software will begin automatically installing on your iPad or iPhone. You don't need to do anything else. Just be sure to keep an eye on your device in case there are any hiccups, but you should be good to go from here.

While you're downloading iOS 12.2, you may be wondering what exactly is different about it. According to Apple, here are some of the new features for iOS 12.2:

Ability to find and share photos in your library using new features

New, more customizable Animojis

Access to Screen Time readings to help you see how much time you're *actually* spending on your device

Improved Siri Shortcuts that can be used with any app

New augmented reality features

Revised privacy features that can help you from being tracked while you browse the web

All of these new features sound great to me. But, I'm most excited about the four new Animojis. The lineup includes an owl, boar, giraffe, and shark. These new Animojis are available for iPhone X and later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation), and iPad Pro 11-inch, according to Apple. The update also includes bug fixes for Voice Memos, Maps, Messages, and more.

Apple Animoji Screenshot/Rachel Murphy

The entire update and install took me a total of 30 minutes. For reference, I have the iPhone XR. It may take you a little longer or a little less depending on your Wi-Fi connection and the condition of your device.

If you're not in a position to install the update right now, you can opt to do it later by turning on Automatic Updates. This can be found at the bottom of the Software Updates screen. Just tap on the tab to open up your preferences. Per Apple, automatic software updates are installed overnight after they have been downloaded. Your iPhone or iPad must be plugged into a charger and connected to Wi-Fi in order to run the update overnight. This is the easiest way to make sure that you aren't behind on any future updates.

Now, if you'll excuse me, I'm off to "Baby Shark" the heck out of this new shark Animoji.