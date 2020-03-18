Starbucks moved to a "to-go" model as of Sunday, March 15 in an attempt to flatten the curve of coronavirus, but customers can still get in on all the sweet prizes the company is currently offering. The Starbucks' Starland Game is still up and running — and you can score freebies like a year's worth of drinks or a $500 Starbucks gift card while practicing social distancing. To get an extra chance at a prize, here's how you can get a Starbucks Starland Game free play.

Days before announcing its action plan to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, Starbucks launched its virtual Starland Game on Friday, March 13. Starbucks Rewards members can get in on some of the over 2.5 million prizes on offer, which include instant win prizes like free coffee and pastries, free stars, and Uber Eats promo codes to help you cut into the cost of delivery fees. Meanwhile, grand prizes include free drinks or breakfast for a year, bonus stars, and a $500 Starbucks gift card that you can currently choose to use for to-go offers.

With such sweet prizes on offer, you'll definitely want to take advantage of the opportunity to score one extra free play per day. To start, you'll first need to make sure that you're a Starbucks reward member or you're willing to sign up for free. Considering the status comes with perks like earning stars towards purchases, it's a no-brainer.

Yuriko Nakao/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Once you sign up in your Starbucks app or by clinking the link in your Starbucks email telling you about the Starland game, you'll get one free play per day which will either enter you into the instant win prizes or the raffle for the grand prizes.

There are two different ways to earn an additional entry. You can either order a Starbucks item through your app or use your registered Starbucks Card to pay for your order. I'd keep in mind that you'll need to pick up your order with this option in light of the company's new to-go-only policy.

If you'd rather not go to a Starbucks, you can also head to the bottom of the game page and fill out your contact information by clicking the link at the bottom.

While instant win prize winners will be notified immediately, the recipients of the grand prizes will find out what they won on April 9. Luckily, it's so easy to play the game and cast your name in the running for some great prizes from the comfort of your own home, so don't waste any time entering.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.