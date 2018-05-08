Warmer weather is here to stay, which means it is time to get stocked up on the most refreshing drink of the summer. I’m talking about rosé, of course. Before you hit up the store for a bottle of the pink-colored drink, you may want to check out the latest Shades of Summer wine collection that is available for purchase online from Vinebox. It’s a perfect blend of pinks and reds that will add a little extra sunshine to your summer plans. Not to mention it is totally Instagrammable, too. Better act fast, though, because a deal like this is bound to sell out soon. Here is how to get a rosé Vinebox in the mail.

The summer wine collection is a mail-based subscription service that is available for $76 on the Vinebox website. The beautiful pink ombre assortment contains a total of nine perfect pours including six glasses of rose, two "chillable" glasses of red, and one "crisp" white, according to Vinebox. So not only do you get six cups of the fruitful bubbly, but you also get three additional glasses of red and white. Bonus wine. Plus, this bundle comes with free shipping.

These selections aren't just your average wine, though. Vinebox works with distributors from Italy, France, and Spain to put together a box of some of the trendiest and most popular wines from the regions. You can get all of this for a little over $8 a pour (which, truth be told, is a solid deal for a quality glass of rosé). Still not convinced? Think back to your last happy hour outing with friends, and I'll bet you probably paid the same for a glass or two — if not more. Even if you didn't, these premium pours are worth ponying up a little more for this summer. I’m going to make the executive decision here and declare this a summertime sale that is too good to pass up.

If you plan to enjoy a glass of rosé by the pool, on the beach, or at your next backyard summer barbecue, grab your laptop or phone ASAP to take advantage of Vinebox’s Shades of Summer assortment. The wine club membership service said quantities of the collection are limited, and they are expected to sell out before summer is officially here. Pre-orders opened up at the end of March, so don't delay. A quick note: There is a limit of four per customer.

Sadly, the rosé Vinebox is not available for shipping in every state due to alcohol laws. The following states are unable to receive alcohol by mail: Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Delaware, Hawaii, Kentucky, Mississippi, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Utah, and Vermont. If you live in a state that can receive wine shipments, someone 21 or older will need to be home to sign for the package at the time of delivery.

There is no shortage of rosé wine subscriptions this summer. Winc is back for the second year in a row with their ever-popular rosé collection known as the Summer Water Societé. The assortment includes 18 regular-sized bottles of rosé for $350 shipped right to your doorstep. This is another deal you better move quickly on. Winc sold out of the collection last summer and accumulated a massive waiting list. Mark your calendars, because enrollment closes on Tuesday, May 15. Yup, sign up now.

Whether you want a bottle of rosé to toss in your beach bag or a bottle for your next dinner party with friends, you should sign up for these wine deliveries now. Both of these celebratory summer wine deals are selling fast.