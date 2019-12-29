Being a Starbucks Rewards member gives you tons of cool perks. You can get a free cup of joe, exclusive offers, and more at your fave coffee chain. You especially won't want to miss out on the signature merch giveaway that'll spruce up your Sbux collection. Here's how to get a free Starbucks tumbler using your reward points.

If you aren't a Starbucks Rewards member, you can easily sign up on the website or by downloading the app for iOS and Android. After you create an account, you can choose how much money you'd like to add so that you're always ready to pick up a brew. For every $1 you spend on a purchase at Starbucks, you’ll collect two Stars (The offer excludes purchases on alcohol, Starbucks Cards, or Starbucks Cards reloads). The Stars, which expire six months after the calendar month in which they were earned, will then add up to Rewards, unlocking a bunch of awesome freebies in as few as two to three visits.

For example, 50 Stars will get you a chocolate croissant, 150 Stars will get you any drink exactly the way you like it, and 200 stars will get you a lunch sandwich, protein box, or salad so that you'll stay satisfied all day long. Starbucks fans won't want to miss out on the free branded tumbler that you could get for 400 Stars. You could also opt for a bag of coffee or your choice of select coffee accessories for the same amount.

Bloomberg/Bloomberg/Getty Images

If you've got your eyes set on a signature tumbler, you'll want to start collecting Stars ASAP to hit the 400 stars needed. Thankfully, there are ways to get even more stars, faster. Just apply for the Starbucks Rewards Visa Card or Starbucks Rewards Visa Prepaid Card to earn Stars even when you're not shopping at the coffee chain. Stars earned using your Starbucks Rewards Visa Card and Starbucks Rewards Visa Prepaid Card won't expire as long as the cards are open, but if you decide to close them, it's important to note that the Stars will expire six months from the calendar month in which your account was closed.

To redeem your reward, you'll want to head to a participating Starbucks location and present a Starbucks Card registered to your Starbucks Rewards account to the barista. With these simple steps, you'll be be snagging freebies in no time.