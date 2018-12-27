The holiday season is full of delicious meals — but if you'd rather opt for a burger than Christmas leftovers, now's your chance. Why? Because Shake Shake is basically giving away free burgers in honor of the new year. Talk about a holiday present, am I right? Of course, there are some steps that you'll need to take in order to score your free patty, because the chain isn't just handing 'em out willy-nilly. If you're wondering how to get a free Shake Shack burger until Jan. 2, there are a few things you'll need to do. The first (and most important) thing is to get hungry.

I say that because you'll need to order one burger from Shake Shack in order to get the second one free, per Business Insider. Therefore, it's more of a BOGO deal than a "free burgers for everyone" deal. If you're not hungry enough to eat both patties on your own, go ahead and invite a friend so they can indulge in a free meal. Regardless of whether or not you bring someone with you, there are a few more things you'll need to do in order to take advantage of the promotion.

For starters, you'll need to download Shake Shack's app so you can order ahead. Then, you'll have to enter the company's promotion code into the app so you can score your free burger. Per Business Insider, the code that you'll need to enter while ordering is "THANKYOU18." Apparently, customers got a "thank you" email from Shake Shack's CEO, Randy Garutti, on Wednesday, Dec. 26 — and it implied that the burger promotion is a way of showing the company's gratitude for its consumers.

Before you go ahead and start ordering Shake Shack burgers galore, there are a few more things that you should probably know. Apparently, all burger orders must be a minimum of $10, and you can only redeem one free burger. If you want more patties, check out Shake Shack's menu and order up. There are a ton of delicious options to choose from.

Now, you're probably wondering how long you have to find your closest Shake Shack and order ahead. According to Business Insider, the promotion officially started on Dec. 26, and it'll end on Jan. 2. Yes, that means you can kick off the new year with a complimentary burger from Shake Shack. Talk about starting 2019 on a delicious note.

If you don't live near a Shake Shack, have no fear. You can always check out the company's location map on its website and take a road trip to your closest spot. Once you're there, download the Shake Shack app and order up. Just remember that you'll have to order one burger (or more) for at least $10. Then, you can enter the code "THANKYOU2018" to score your free patty.

While you're there, go ahead and try one of Shake Shack's holiday milkshakes. They'll also be taken off the menu on Jan. 2 — so if you're hoping to keep the holiday spirit alive (and score a free burger), plan your visit.