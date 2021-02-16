When NASA’s Perseverance Rover lands on Mars on Thursday, Feb. 18, fans can celebrate with something sweet (and potentially free) in hand. Krispy Kreme is releasing a limited-edition doughnut in honor of the occasion — and the Red Planet-inspired treat is only available for one day. Here's what to check if you're wondering how to get a free Krispy Kreme Mars Doughnut on Feb. 18.

The Perseverance Rover, which will land at Mars' Jezero Crater almost 7 months after taking off from Florida's Cape Canaveral Air Force Station on July 30, 2020, will be carrying the first helicopter to be sent to the Red Planet as well as the names of almost 11 million people who participated in NASA's "Send Your Name to Mars" program. To help ring in the milestone, Krispy Kreme will be rolling out a Mars Doughnut on Feb. 18 for one day only at participating locations in the United States and Canada. To score one for free, you must have taken part in the "Send Your Name To Mars" program, and you'll ned to show your Mars 2020 Perseverance NASA "boarding pass" at your local shop. Unfortunately, you won't be able to score a free doughnut if you didn't participate in the name program, but anyone can purchase a limited-edition Mars Doughnut on Feb. 18 — pricing will vary by location.

While the Mars Doughnut is only available for one day, it promises to taste just as good as it looks. Not only does it feature a galactic-inspired red swirl design with sprinkles of chocolate cookie crumbs, but the doughnut itself is filled with Chocolate Kreme and then dipped in caramel icing. The result? A sweet treat that looks eerily just like the planet Mars, which gets its red hue from iron oxide in the Martian rocks, not frosting.

When grabbing an out-of-this-world treat, keep in mind that the coronavirus safety guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for deliveries and takeout as of Dec. 31 caution against unnecessary errands, meaning you might want to call ahead or check your Krispy Kreme's drive-thru to make sure they haven't run out of the doughnut and to minimize your contact with others. If possible, opt for delivery or order ahead for pick-up.

If you do go inside a Krispy Kreme shop to make your order, make sure to wear a face mask, socially distance from others as much as possible, and wash or sanitize your hands after leaving the shop and before consuming your doughnut.

