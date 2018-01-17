Here's How To Follow Lindsey Vonn's Snapchat So She Can Give You Serious Motivation

With the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang less than a month away, now is a great time to start following all the athletes on social media. Posting training updates and inspirational quotes has now become a big part of the game, which means we get to follow along with all the intense workouts and fan meet-and-greets from the comfort of our own homes. Or, you know, get out and hit the gym if the motivation strikes. There is one skier I can't wait to see crush it this year, so I plan to follow Lindsey Vonn on Snapchat, Twitter and Instagram. And you probably should, too.

But before I tell you where you can find the 33-year-old Olympian on social, here's a little background refresher. Vonn began skiing when she was just two years old, and has gone on to win four World Cup overall championships — and she's one of only two female skiers to do it. Pretty amazing. This will be her fourth Winter Games — she also competed in 2002, 2006, and 2010 — and she's a two-time Olympic medalist, with one gold and one bronze under her belt. It just doesn't get more badass than that.

Of course, Vonn's also had her fair share of injuries, which is why she missed out on the 2014 Olympic Games in Sochi. But the determined alpine skier is all about the comebacks, which is why she is prepping big time before hitting the slopes for her fourth — and most likely final — time as part of Team USA.

If you head over to Vonn's Instagram account — @lindseyvonn — you'll find the determined comeback queen getting her Games prep on with some major Kettleball action:

"Mirror mirror on the wall, I’ll always get up after I fall," she captioned this image. "And whether I run, walk or have to crawl, I’ll set my goals and achieve them all💪🏻 #wontstop#pyeongchang2018."

I am so here for her refusal to give up! And hello, ab game! A body as strong as Vonn's doesn't come easy, though — just check out those weights:

Get it, Lindsey!

And I love the way she sometimes adds inspirational quotes to the pics of her crushing it in the gym. Like this one:

“It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes short again and again, because there is no effort without error and shortcoming; but who does actually strive to do the deeds; who knows great enthusiasms, the great devotions; who spends himself in a worthy cause; who at the best knows in the end the triumph of high achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat.” -Theadore [sic] Roosevelt

Good stuff. Meanwhile, over on Twitter — @lindseyvonn — is where the athlete gets real with her followers about what's going on behind the scenes with her training.

So tough and admirable.

And if you want a peek at the Olympian's softer side, be sure to follow Lindsey on Snapchat — @lindseyvonnski — where she posts lots of fun selfies and cute videos of her dogs.

Oh, and P.S. — they have their own Instagram account, too.

Keep going after those goals, Lindsey... no matter what happens in Pyeongchang, you're already a winner!

To learn more, visit teamusa.org. The Winter Olympics will air live starting February 8.