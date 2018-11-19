Friendsgiving is one of the most wonderful times a year. You get all the pros of Thanksgiving food without the stress that family often brings to the table. And, you can also try to flirt with your crush at Friendsgiving. Since flirting with a crush in your friend group can be difficult, making a first move might take some forethought. So, if you've been wondering how to flirt at Friendsgiving, you've come to the right place.

For starters, it's important to consider how your crush feels about you. I'm not saying that you have to be a mind-reader, but the way you flirt with them can rely on getting a sense of what they are thinking. For instance, if it seems like both of you are crushing on each other, you could take a chance to be a little bit more flirty than usual. If you haven't indicated that you're into them before, it might help to try a gentler pickup-line. Getting a sense of how they feel can make sure your flirting lands with them in a way that is appreciated (and doesn't make them feel uncomfortable).

Whether your pickup line lands or not, I hope that you have a lovely time with your friends this year. And that hopefully, you leave this annual gathering as more than just friends with your crush.

If you haven't made a move yet... Giphy The following lines could be great if you're trying to flirt with your crush for the first time. These gentle lines are mostly complimentary or flattering. So, even if they end up not being interested, they still might be appreciative. Who knows, your friend may be too shy to flirt first, and these are a great way to see if a spark is really there. Gently touch the meat thermometer to their arm, look at it and say, "Huh, it says here that you're like super hot."

"I know this is Friendsgiving, but what does it mean if my crush is here too?"

"Wow, this [insert dessert here] is sweet. And so are you."

If you've had a flirtation going for a while... Giphy Maybe you've been crushing on each other for a while. If this is the case, you could get a little bit gutsier when flirting with them. Any of the following lines will make how you feel about them very clear. "You make me wish there was a version of mistletoe for Friendsgiving."

"You know, I am extra thankful this year because you're here."

"I burned my tongue on the [insert dessert here]. Could you kiss it and make it better?"