With less than two weeks to go until we close the chapter on 2020, TikTok is inviting users to take a look back at the past 12 months and the quarantine challenges, dance routines, and baking hacks that defined it all. After unveiling its "Year on TikTok: Top 100" roundup in the beginning of December, which gave TikTok users insights into the top trends of 2020, the social media platform is rolling out personalized insights focused on individuals' TikTok habits and memories. Ready to check it out? Here's how to find your 2020 "Year On TikTok" video on the app.

Starting Monday, Dec. 21, TikTokers can revisit the music, effects, and "vibes" that made up their unique 2020 TikTok experience, thanks to the launch of personalized "Year On TikTok" highlights videos. Piggybacking off of the company's Dec. 2 Year on TikTok: Top 100 video, which gave users a look at some of the year's hottest TikTok trends, the new personalized "Year On TikTok" highlights show personal memories and a round-up of "vibes" curated by analyzing the content you consumed the most on the app as of Dec. 5. In addition to sharing insight into the songs and musical genres you were jamming to the most in 2020, you'll also be able to check out a lineup of your top viral videos.

To take a virtual trip down memory lane, you'll first want to make sure you have the latest version of TikTok updated on your device. From there, you can tap the "Year on TikTok" icon, which is available both on your For You feed or as a special banner on the Discover page (swipe at the top if you don't see it right away).

TikTok

From there, you can view your personalized highlights and share your video on TikTok to give your friends and followers a look at the content you loved most in 2020, from all your quarantine baking recipes to crafting hacks. When you share your video on TikTok, you'll also earn a "2021" badge, which you can choose to add to your profile photo.

Keep in mind that if you joined TikTok this year or you didn't use the app as much, there's a chance the app didn't find a "vibe" for you this year. While you'll still have a Year on TikTok video, it'll be populated with a lot of the top content from the overall "Year on TikTok: Top 100," which is based on U.S.-based users' trends as a whole.

It's almost time to say goodbye to the first year of the new decade, so don't wait on checking out your personalized TikTok highlights and sharing the "vibes" that got you through a tumultuous year on the app.