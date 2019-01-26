There's nothing that evokes childhood nostalgia quite like a box of Thin Mints or Samoas, and I was pretty pumped when Girl Scout cookie season started up again in January to keep my cookie habit going strong after the holidays. However, I quickly realized that I'm at that point in my life where I don't personally know any Girl Scouts, which is making it slightly trickier than before to get all my Trefoils cravings handled. If you're in the same boat, here's how to find where Girl Scout Cookies are sold, so you can start planning your cookie strategy ASAP for hibernation season.

I headed over to the Girl Scouts website to do some sleuthing, and was relieved to find that that in the digital era, getting your cookie fix is as easy as pressing a button. There's literally a Girl Scout Cookie Finder app, which you can download on both iOS or Android devices. While you can't order a box of Samoas on the app, you can choose to "Meet the Cookies" to give yourself a refresher of all the tasty options and then enter in your location to find the cookie you want to grace your cupboards.

TBH, I kind of wished this existed when I was a kid so we didn't have to go from grocery store to grocery store trying to find Samoas, which always seemed to be sold out.

Apple user HappyVillager summed it all up in her review:

"The Girl Scout I usually buy cookies from I lost contact with this [sic] year and panicked when I realized I needed cookies and had no one to order from! Downloaded the cookie finder and it told me there were Girl Scouts selling at my nearest Walmart. I went and sure enough they were there! They didn’t have all the kinds of cookies I wanted so I opened the app again to see if there was something close. It said giant eagle. Another little 5 minute drive and I had everything I needed! Love it!"

Cookie success!

If you don't want to go through the hassle of actually downloading an app to find your Girl Scout cookies, you can also locate a Girl Scouts booth through the "Find Cookies!" tool on their website. It works similarly to the app in that you just enter in your zip code, and voila, you know where you can go find all your favorite cookies.

Unfortunately, you have to know or know of a particular Girl Scout for the third and most effortless option, IMHO. You can now order Girl Scout cookies online, using a Digital Order Card for LBB councils or through Smart Cookies Mobile for ABC councils. If you aren't sure which one your local council identifies as, you can easily search online, but they function in pretty much the same way.

For safety reasons, you will need to wait for a troop member to directly initiate the online sale by putting in your cookie order herself on the app or for her to send you an email with a link to her personal sale site, according to a Girl Scout rep. Once your order is logged, you can opt to either get it delivered in-person from the troop member or have your order shipped by a regular carrier with additional shipping and handling costs. Again, for this option, you'll need to be in contact with a Girl Scout member, so I'd ask around your coworkers and friends to see if there's anyone they might know.

As a reminder, the Girl Scouts are all about helping young women learn entrepreneurial skills, and the drool-worthy cookies are just an added bonus. Whether you decide to use the Cookie Finder to locate a box of Samoas or you order Thin Mints straight to your door, your purchase is a win-win for both parties. Happy snacking!