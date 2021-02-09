Uber Eats is celebrating Black History Month with a special event where you can easily support local businesses with a few taps in the app. The company launched Black Restaurant Week in more than 50 cities across the United States on Sunday, Feb. 7, and it's a great way to try out local spots you haven't ordered from before. If you're looking for a way to support Black-owned eateries near you, here's how to find Uber Eats' Black Restaurant Week businesses in the app.

Uber Eats announced its Black Restaurant Week on Jan. 29 as part of the brand's ongoing racial and social equity initiatives. During the nationwide event, which began on Feb. 7, and runs through Feb. 14, Uber Eats is featuring curated menus on its app so that customers can easily find and order from Black-owned neighborhood establishments. Uber is also donating $1 to the Black Businesses Matter Matching Fund (BBMMF) for every order placed from a Black-owned restaurant during Black Restaurant Week, as well as through the rest of February, for a total of up to $250,000.

You can find Uber Eats' Black Restaurant Week menus on the Uber Eats app, which is available on both App Store and Google Play. In the app, you'll see a banner at the top featuring Black Restaurant Week in your city, if your city is participating. (If you don't see it right away, you can scroll through the banners at the top of your app.) After tapping the banner, choose "See Restaurants" to find participating Black-owned restaurants you can order from. You can also search for a specific restaurant on the app, and if it's participating in the event, you’ll see the curated Black Restaurant Week menu at the top of the page.

NurPhoto/NurPhoto/Getty Images

You'll be able to take part in Uber Eats Black Restaurant Week in 50 cities across the country, including: New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Detroit, Columbus, Cincinnati, Cleveland, San Francisco, Orange County, San Diego, Boston, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, Houston, Dallas, Austin, Miami, Atlanta, and Orlando.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, you'll also want to follow the coronavirus safety recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)as of Dec. 31 when you receive your Uber Eats order. They include throwing away the packaging, washing your hands before eating, and wearing a face mask if you go out or meet your delivery person at the door.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.