While the mythical concept of an "endless summer" is undeniably enticing, my bank account is definitely ready for it to end. Between exorbitant weekend getaways, expensive beach trips, and outdoor happy hours, it seems as though my wallet is shrinking by the minute. Just in time for Labor Day, however, Hefty is giving any and all summer enthusiasts the opportunity to fund their final summer BBQ. So, if you, too, could stand to win an easy $300 this month, here's how to enter the Hefty Party Cup Payout.

Only U.S. residents ages 21 and older will be eligible to enter Hefty's Party Cup Payout, according to the Official Rules, but as long as you're eligible, entering is seriously simple. Every day between Wednesday, Aug. 21 and Friday, Aug. 23 at exactly 11 a.m. CT (noon ET), you'll navigate to the contest's web page. There, you will provide your birthday, first and last name, phone number, home address, and email address. Upon clicking "Enter," you will be officially in the running for the prize. Entering right when the contest opens is crucial, however, because there's only a limited number of gift cards — and it's definitely first come, first served.

Like I said, time is of the essence — Hefty's $300 Pre-Paid MasterCards will only be available while supplies last. According to the contest's Official rules, only the first 100 eligible contestants who enter on Aug. 21 will be rewarded, the first 200 who enter on Aug. 22 will be rewarded, and the first 200 who enter on Aug. 23 will be rewarded. There will be a total of 500 gift cards given out, which comes out to a whopping $150,000. All winners will be contacted using the contact information they initially entered, so look out for that inbox notification.

Courtesy Of Hefty

Whether you're looking to fund that upcoming labor day weekend camping trip, your final rooftop party of the summer, or that last picnic in the park, there is no doubt in my mind that a $300 Pre-Paid MasterCard would definitely end up coming in handy. And after this undeniably eventful (and expensive!) summer, I could definitely use one of these babies.

If you don't end up coming out on top during Hefty's Party Cup Payout, on the other hand, there are so many other ways to earn easy money this fall. One way is to apply for CheapTickets' Tailgate Tourist position, who would earn trips to five NCAA Division I matchups during the fall 2019 season. The brand would cover roundtrip flights for two, hotels, and $300 for each game. Enter between now and Aug. 30 by heading to CheapTickets' Tailgate Tourist page, entering your name and contact information (phone number, email, and address), and creative answers to a few essay questions, which mainly focus on your affinity for sports and — of course — tailgating.

After a long (and seriously expensive) summer, there's definitely no denying that my wallet could use a break. Hefty $300 MasterCard giveaway is seriously life-saving at this point in time, so if you need me, I'll be setting my alarms and mentally preparing to enter the giveaway as soon as I can.