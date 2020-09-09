Chipotle is celebrating the launch of a new digital feature by giving fans the chance to win a year's worth of free food. To celebrate the chain's new Group Ordering feature on the Chipotle app, the company is issuing a TikTok challenge for you and your crew to prove how much you love Chipotle. If you and up to four friends want to score a year's worth of free burritos, here's how to enter the #ChipotleSponsorUs TikTok challenge.

ICYMI, Chipotle launched a TikTok challenge in April, called #ChipotleSponsorMe, which gifted five fans with a Chipotle Celebrity Card. Now, Chipotle is ready to sponsor your whole crew. To enter, you and up to four of your friends or family members can showcase your creativity and love for the chain in TikTok form. The contest runs through 10:59 a.m. PST on Monday, Sept. 14, and you can submit entries on TikTok showing why Chipotle should sponsor your group by posting your final product with the hashtags #ChipotleSponsorUs and #contest. You can check out all the rules here. Of course, make sure to follow coronavirus recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) when choosing who to film with. According to the CDC, "The more people an individual interacts with at a gathering and the longer that interaction lasts, the higher the potential risk of becoming infected with COVID-19 and COVID-19 spreading," so if you're not filming with people you live with, you should be sure you keep your distance (at least six feet of separation) and wear a face mask.

A handful of judges from TikTok collective The House Nobody Asked For will be checking out the different entries for creativity, so don't hold back. Winners will be notified by 3 p.m. PST on Sept. 14, with a comment on their #ChipotleSponsorUs TikTok post letting them known they've won a year's worth of free burritos for the whole bunch. Five families or friends groups will be walking away with free goodies for their entire crew, so there's a decent chance you could be walking away with a pretty tasty prize. According to the fine print, each winner will receive Chipotle Rewards credits which are equal to one free burrito entrée per week for an entire year, aka a total of 52 burrito entrées.

Courtesy of Chipotle

In addition to the chance to flex your creativity and win some food while you're at it, Chipotle fans can head to the Chipotle app or Chipotle.com on Sunday, Sept. 13. to unlock a free large bag of chips and large guac along with their order. To get in on the freebie, all you have to do is order at least four entrées, putting in the promo code “4FAMILY” at checkout, and then enjoying your extra treat free of charge. Customers looking to take advantage of the Group Ordering feature, which is available as of Sept. 8, will need to sign into their Chipotle Rewards account and then send the shareable link to whomever they're trying to get a group order with. Once everyone has made his or her order, they can submit it and choose to get either pick-up or delivery.

If you do choose to pick up your Chipotle order, make sure you follow the coronavirus safety recommendations from the CDC as of Aug. 3 and mask up while stopping by your closest location to grab your order. Try to maintain social distancing as much as possible if you come into contact with other people, and make sure you wash your hands before you dig in to your burrito bowl.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.