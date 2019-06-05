Now that patio season is in full swing, you might have a major case of wanderlust, especially if it feels like literally everyone else is "OOO" and living their best lives on vacation. If you forgot to plan ahead or aren't trying to break the bank with airfare, there's still a chance that you could be on your very own tropical getaway in the coming months, thanks to the fact that Silk is giving away a trip to Thailand for one lucky person and a companion. If this sounds like the summer vacation of your dreams, here's how to enter Silk's Thailand trip giveaway to get in on this bucket list experience without spending a dime.

Through Sunday, June 16, aspiring travelers have a chance to convince the team over at Silk — the country's biggest plant-based beverage brand — why they have deserve to win an all expenses paid getaway to the Southern Asian hotspot. Silk sources the coconuts for its Coconutmilk from Thailand, giving the country a special meaning for the company. Personally, Thailand has been one of the locations on my bucket list for a long time, which is why I was stoked when I found out that Silk will be supplying free airfare, a free hotel stay in Phuket, and a stipend for travel expenses for one individual and a guest.

TBH, it almost sounds too good to be true, and you'll be ready to grab your swimsuit and pack your bags once you find out what's included in the package.

Courtesy of Silk

According to press materials, the winner of the giveaway will walk away with two round-trip tickets to Thailand (which must be used between July 21 and Oct. 31), as well as a six-day, five-night stay at The Village Coconut Island resort in Phuket. Considering round-trip airfare to Phuket can easily get up over the $1,000 and a stay at The Village Coconut Island — which comes with its very own private beach and 5-star facilities — appears to average at least $2,453 per night, you can be sure that you'll be enjoying the tropical getaway of your dreams.

And, that's not all. According to press materials, the winner will also get a $1,000 travel stipend (in the form of a Visa gift card) which you can use for food, transportation, one-of-a-kind experiences, daily activities, or whatever else your heart desires. Silk also has a list of recommended coconut-inspired activities, like cooking classes, coconut-based spa treatments, and more.

Courtesy of Silk

At this point, you're probably wondering how to win this dream vacation. All you have to do is send an email to SilkCoconutmilkVoyage@gmail.com explaining why you deserve to go on this trip, in 150 words or less. The content of your submission is up to you, although it looks like it'll be judged on "originality and creativity" as well as "the compelling nature of the submission," according to the fine print.

Senior Brand Manager David Robinson said in a statement:

We go to incredible lengths to provide the highest-quality products to help Silk fans fuel their progress, and it all starts with using great ingredients from around the world. Our reformulated Silk Coconutmilk is crafted with coconuts from some of the most picturesque tropical landscapes on earth, and we look forward to giving one of our fans, and their guest the chance to experience some of Thailand’s most exotic locales firsthand.

Again, you only have until midnight on Sunday, June 16 to plead your case for the vacation of a lifetime, so I'd start drafting your statement now, and it couldn't hurt to decide who you'll bring along if you win.