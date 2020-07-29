To celebrate the return of the National Hockey League (NHL) season, Pepsi is giving fans a chance to win some cash prizes. Even if you don't tune in to any of the games, you still have a shot at a pretty heft payday. The soda brand will give away up to $500,000 through its latest sweepstakes. Here's how to enter the Pepsi Zero Scores Sweepstakes for the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Qualifiers to make shutouts pay off even more.

Pepsi announced its Pepsi Zero Scores Sweepstakes on Tuesday, July 28, as a part of its efforts to get fans engaged with its Pepsi Zero Sugar Shutout program, which has offered different ways to get fans engaged over the years. Even if you don't watch the first 24 games of the NHL 2020 Stanley Cup Qualifiers, you can still enter to win. Pepsi is offering up multiple chances for fans to win $24,000. "Anytime there's a shutout within the first 24 games of the 2020 Stanley Cup Qualifiers, you'll have a chance to score $24K," Pepsi shared in its Twitter announcement. If you're not familiar, a shutout occurs when one team prevents the other from scoring at all. The sweepstakes started at midnight ET on Tuesday, July 28, and it will end on Wednesday, Aug. 5 at 5:29 p.m. ET.

To enter, make sure you're following Pepsi's official Twitter account and tweet with a public account using the hashtags #PepsiZeroScores and #Sweepstakes. It's that simple. Each person or household can only enter once per day, but to stack up your entries, you can tweet every day until the end of the sweepstakes. Lucky winners will be randomly selected for the $24,000 prizes during the sweepstakes, for up to $500,000 in prize money in honor of the 24 teams competing for the Stanley Cup title. The amount of actual prize money will depend on how many shutouts occur during the sweepstakes period.

While it's impossible to say how many game shutouts the NHL Stanley Cup Qualifiers will see, every time a team fails to score a goal during the entire game, someone will win. Because shutouts are unpredictable, there may be days with no shutouts and no winners or days with multiple shutouts and multiple winners.

Winners will be selected via a random drawing following two days after each shutout during the sweepstakes, and any winners will receive notification in a Direct Message from the official Pepsi Twitter account. If you enter and want to keep up with the games, you can watch the NHL Stanley Cup Qualifiers every day starting on Saturday, Aug. 1 at 12 p.m. ET on NBC, NBCSN, and USA, as well as some exhibition game coverage on NBCSN on Wednesday, July 29.