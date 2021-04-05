Tax season isn't usually a reason to celebrate, what with complicated calculations and filing your returns, but Hotels.com is making this tax season a little more exciting. The company's latest giveaway is meant to make up for all the missed trips over the past year, and to stay true to its tax season ~theme~, 10 people will score the average payout of a tax refund in 2020 — $2,741 — to put towards a future vacation. Thankfully, it couldn't be easier to cast your name in the running. Wondering how to enter Hotel.com's tax write-off vacation giveaway? Here's what you should do.

From now through 5 p.m. ET on April 15, aka Tax Day (the actual 2021 tax deadline is May 17), Hotels.com rewards members can enter to win $2,000 in Hotels.com credit as well as a VISA e-gift card that's valued at $741. If you aren't a Hotels.com rewards member, you can sign up for free here. You can also find your rewards number by signing in to your Hotels.com account and checking under “Your Rewards."

Once you have your rewards number, you'll want to fill out the form at hotels.com/writeoff2020 — which is modeled to look just like a tax — but it's actually your entry form, so it's way more exciting. Keep in mind that this is not an official tax document, so you'll want to take all "write-off" entries with a grain of salt. In addition to noting down your rewards membership number and personal info, you'll be asked about any current travel companions and a dream destination for future travel, as well as some lighthearted questions.

For example, if you want to write off the number of hours that you lost in a TikTok hole or you kept track of the miles traveled from your couch to the fridge, now is the to fill out your "write-offs and itemizations" bracket. Still salty over the number of late-night room service and hotel robes and slippers you missed out on in 2020? Make note. This part is all about being creative and having fun with the theme. Once everything is filled out, submit your form, and voilá, you're entered in the running for $2,741 towards your next getaway.

On April 16, Hotels.com will randomly pick 10 winners and will contact them by email with directions on how to collect their winnings. Keep in mind that Hotels.com's travel credit has no expiration date, so you can choose to book the vacation of your dreams whenever you feel comfortable to travel again.

As of April 2, the CDC recommends delaying travel until you are fully vaccinated, and you can keep up with the most up-to-date CDC travel guidelines here. But since the goods in the Hotels.com sweepstakes never expire, if you win, you don't have to worry about rushing your next dream vacay.