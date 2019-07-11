Almost everyone dreams of traveling to Hawaii, but between the price of airfare, hotels, and excursions, doing so isn't always entirely possible. So, you'll probably be excited to hear that one major car rental company is offering a free-to-enter sweepstakes, which could award one lucky winner (and three of their friends!) the high-end trip of a lifetime. If you haven't done so already, here's how to enter Hertz' Hawaiian Sweepstakes for an all-expenses paid vacation. Honestly, it's about to make someone's wanderlustin' dreams come true.

Global car rental company Hertz is offering one lucky AF winner (and three of their equally lucky friends) the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to take a free week-long trip to Maui, Hawaii. And while the concept of a free trip is mind-blowing on its own, this is unlike any other trip. According to the press release, the winner will be traveling in style, with free round-trip, first-class airfare for four, a seven-day (and six-night) stay at a five-star resort, credit toward Hawaiian excursions, $20,000 in spending money, and a luxury car rental from Hertz. So, it's safe to say you'll be living it up over there in the 50th U.S. state.

Courtesy Of Hertz

Just like your beach vacation, the process of entering to win is completely stress-free. Start out by filling out your initial entry on the Hertz Hawaiian Sweepstakes page before Aug. 31, according to the press release. Make sure to include your first and last name, email address, and phone number per one entry. If you have a Gold Plus Rewards Member Number, put that on there, too. Doing so will award you one additional entry.

After filling out the initial entry, there are several ways to send in additional entries. If you aren't already a Gold Plus Rewards (GPR) Member, you can sign up for it, according to the Official Rules, which will reward you with one additional entry into the sweepstakes. Doing so is free, so I'd recommend it if you'd like to up your chances.

GPR Hertz Members can also make a reservation and complete a vehicle rental within the Sweepstakes Period until Aug. 31 to get two additional entries, according to the Official Rules. Non GPR Hertz members who make a reservation and complete a vehicle rental in the allotted time period will receive one additional entry.

If you'd like to send in an additional entry without purchasing a rental or becoming a GPR Member after filling out the initial entry, you can simply mail-in. Use a plain 3-inch by 5-inch card, according to the Official Rules, and legibly handprint or type your first name, last name, complete address, city, state, zip code, home phone number (including the area code) and email address. Then, mail it to the following address: “Hertz Summer” Sweepstakes, PO Box 10850, Rochester, NY 14610.

There is a maximum of 30 entries per person, per the Official Rules. Like I said, the entry period ends Aug. 31, and the Grand Prize Winner will be selected in a random drawing on Sept. 12, and they must respond within three business days of receiving the notification (which will be via email or by phone). Obviously, your odds of winning are increased based on how many times you entered, so I'd for sure take advantage of those additional entry opportunities.

The Grand Prize winner and their guests must complete their travel by September 4, 2020, according to the Official Rules, and all travel must be booked 60 days before the departure date. If not, the winner will unfortunately forfeit the Grand Prize.

Keep in mind that all valid entrants must be U.S. residents who are licensed and insured drivers. They also must be at least 21 years of age or older at the time of entering.

In the press release, Hertz's Senior Vice President, Jayesh Patel, said they can't wait to send the winner on an unforgettable trip, and they hope their rental car helps make the experience even better.

According to the press release, Patel said:

We're thrilled to launch the Hertz Hawaiian Sweepstakes and send one lucky winner and three guests to Maui to experience the best the island has to offer. Hertz is committed to providing our customers with premium vehicles, exceptional service and memorable experiences wherever they go. The sweepstakes is yet another opportunity to deliver on our value proposition – at Hertz, we're here to get you there.

The chance to win a free vacation rarely comes along, and this luxury Hawaiian adventure sounds like a once-in-a-lifetime treat. Get ready for the beach getaway of your dreams, and don't forget sunscreen!