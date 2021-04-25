Cruel Summer is a teen mystery first and foremost, but it's also a great source of '90s nostalgia. Spanning three summers in the 1990s, the new Freeform show is filled with enough dreamy roller rink meet-ups and chic throwback fashion to make you ready to hop into a time machine. But the show's official giveaway is the next best thing: Here's how to enter Freeform's Cruel Summer '90s sweepstakes for the chance to win some epic prizes.

To recap: Cruel Summer centers on high school queen bee Kate and social outcast Jeanette as their lives change drastically in the mid-90s. When Kate suddenly goes missing, Jeanette unexpectedly takes her place as the most popular girl in school. But when shocking new information about Kate's disappearance surfaces a few years later, everything is thrown into question. Yep, it's a lot.

While the actual plot of Cruel Summer is intense, one thing that's super appealing is the '90s throwback glamor the series showcases at every turn. If you're looking to indulge in some nostalgia, why not try your hand at Freeform's Cruel Summer sweepstakes? The contest is open to anyone age 18 or older who lives in the U.S. It kicked off on Saturday, April 24, at 11 a.m. PT, and ends on Wednesday, April 28, at 11:50 p.m. PT.

To enter, follow Freeform and Cruel Summer's official Instagram accounts, like Freeform's official giveaway post, then comment #cruelsummersweepsentry and tag a friend. Don't worry if you don't get chosen, though: Several other Insta accounts (like @iamthirtyaf and @forever90sfan) are also participating in the giveaway, so there are plenty of opportunities to win. You can find a full list of the participating Instagram accounts on Freeform's website.

Better yet, there are two different prize packs up for grabs: Five winners will receive Prize A and six winners will receive Prize B. Here are all the goodies in the two packages:

Prize A: Roller skates, a "You Go Girl" necklace, a Garbage T-shirt, a cassette tape player, Steve Madden sling backs, an Amoeba gift card, a Dippin' Dots home kit, and a caboodle.

Prize B: Roller skates, a "You Go Girl" necklace, a milk carton filled with '90s candy, a chocolate CD, a scrunchie, and a choker skate helmet.

And while you wait to find out the sweepstakes results, you can enjoy plenty of '90s coming-of-age twists when new episodes of Cruel Summer air on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on Freeform, and then stream on Hulu the next day.