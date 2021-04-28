Blue Moon is offering beer fans the chance to win some brew-tiful prizes. Thanks to its Tree Farm sweepstakes, you can enter to win a literal orange tree and a year's supply of Blue Moon. While you may not have thought about scoring a real orange tree to garnish your beers, Blue Moon has thought about it — and the company wants to turn this dream you didn't even know you had into a reality. Here's how to enter Blue Moon’s Tree Farm sweepstakes for your chance to win a tree and a plethora of sips.

In celebration of the beer garnished with an orange slice, Blue Moon launched its Tree Farm sweepstakes ahead of Arbor Day, which falls on Friday, April 30. Since Blue Moon's white Belgian-style wheat ale is perfectly complemented by a juicy orange slice garnish, the company wants to give some lucky winners the chance to always have the perfect garnish on hand. You can try your luck at "adopting" an orange tree starting on Wednesday, April 28. And hey, there's also $500 worth of beer on the line.

To enter the sweepstakes, you'll need to be 21 years or older and reside in the United States. Unfortunately, if you live in one of the excluded states — Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, and Texas — you aren't eligible to enter.

After confirming your eligibility, go to the Blue Moon Tree Farm website and enter your date of birth. Then, fill out the form with your personal information and submit your entry. Note that you probably don't want to stop at one entry because you can enter the giveaway once per day through the contest period, which ends at 11:59 p.m. CT on Memorial Day, Monday, May 31.

Blue Moon will have four rounds of random drawings: May 10, May 17, May 24, and June 1. There will be 118 first-prize winners, and they'll receive an email or phone notification if they've won. In their package, they'll score a Valencia orange tree (!!!), a custom tree pot, two orange napkins, two Blue Moon beer glasses, and a Blue Moon bottle opener. They'll also score a $5 Drizly promo code (for first-time users only) good through Dec. 31 to help fund a pack of Blue Moon. (Winners in Connecticut, Kentucky, Missouri, Ohio, and Washington, though, aren't eligible for the Drizly code.)

Only 10 lucky first prize winners will also score the grand prize — a year's supply of Blue Moon — in addition to the orange tree package. Those winners will be selected and notified via email on or about June 1, and receive the brews in the form of a $500 check, direct deposit, or prepaid card account.

If you're ready to win year's worth of free beer, a real orange tree, and some fun Blue Moon swag, make sure you enter before the deadline. When heading out to grab brews in the meantime, remember to check the CDC's latest guidance on social distancing and masking.