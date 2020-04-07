Girl Scout troops are no longer selling Thin Mints, Tagalongs, and Samos in person during the coronavirus pandemic, but it's not totally the end of cookie season. The Girl Scouts are currently holding a virtual cookie sale where customers can send boxes of their favorite treats to first responders and health care workers. If you're looking for a way to say thank you to the men and women who are working tirelessly to provide care and keep the rest of the population safe, here's how to donate Girl Scout cookies to health care workers for a sweet pick-me-up.

On Monday, April 6, former presidential candidate and Girl Scout alum Hillary Clinton shared the news in an Instagram post featuring a throwback photo of her hanging with one of the troops. She urged followers to order cookies online and donate to help "brighten the day of medical professionals, first responders, or other frontline COVID workers."

To get started, head to girlscouts.org/cookiecare where you'll see the option to buy or donate your cookies of choice to health care workers, food banks, hospitals, first responders, volunteers, grocery store workers, and more who are working overtime in response to the spread of coronavirus. There's nothing like a surprise sleeve of Thin Mints or Samoas to brighten someone's day, and donating a few boxes of your favorites is the tastiest way to say thank you to those at the frontlines.

Once you select the "buy or donate" button, you'll be prompted to share your zip code to find the Girl Scout troop that's serving your area. You can then select the troop you want to support from the list of available options in your area, and you’ll be taken to a page where you'll see options to order cookies or donate them for $5 per box.

You can then put in how many boxes you want to donate, and you'll see the total price populate on the righthand corner. For boxes of donated cookies, the Girl Scouts are waiving delivery fees. If you choose to order any for yourself, there's a four cookie box order minimum, which will cost you at least $9.25 in shipping. You'll get your cookies delivered hassle-free to your door in 2-15 business days.

As of publication, there is no end date for the donation listed on the website, but don't waste any time looking through the options and sending some virtual love to health care workers and other first responders.

