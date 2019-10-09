One of my greatest regrets are the many, many chances I haven't taken in life simply because I was afraid of rejection. Whether that was asking someone I liked out, joining a team I didn't think I'd fit into, or pursuing a career because I didn't believe I would be accepted. Fear of rejection is powerful because it's painful. And if, like me, it's holding you back, learning how to bounce back after being rejected so it's not as painful and scary might be one of the most important lessons we can learn in life.

But why exactly is rejection so hard to take? According to Clarissa Silva, behavioral scientist, relationship coach, and creator of the Your Happiness Hypothesis Method, it all comes down to how it impacts our ego and the way we internalize that. "Rejection is shattering to our ego, but we make it more painful by blaming ourselves for being rejected. When we are rejected, many tend to become self-critical and go down a negative spiral of self-blame. Either we didn’t work hard enough, [aren't] pretty enough, smart enough, the list can go on and on," Silva tells Elite Daily.

Those feelings of rejection are also painful because they can transform into feelings of shame, as Cherlyn Chong, a dating and breakup recovery coach for professional women, tells Elite Daily. "Rejection is hard because you automatically wonder why you're not good enough for that person. That then leads to us believing that there's something wrong with us, which is a shamefully painful feeling," she explains.

So, of course, it makes sense that we'd want to avoid those feelings as much as possible. But here's the thing: Rejection is a part of life. What matters is how we deal with it and bounce back so that it doesn't control us. With that in mind, and if this is resonating for you, here is how the experts say you can learn to recover from rejection more quickly, and maybe even become more empowered by it in the process.

Remind Yourself It’s Not Personal — No Really, It’s Usually Not. Photographee.eu/Shutterstock “Rejection hurts the most if it's personal,” says Chong. Her advice: “Simply don't make it personal.” That may sound like a tall order, particularly when you are in your feelings. But the truth is that we never really fully understand another person's motivations, so why choose to believe the rejection is about you when the likelihood is that it's really about them, explains Chong. “If a person you're dating doesn't want to see you again, it could be for a million different reasons: Their ex came back, they just weren't feeling a spark, they are just too busy, they do not want a relationship right now. All of which doesn't have anything to do with your character,” she says.

Focus On What You Learned From It. What doesn't kill you makes you stronger isn’t just a lyric; In the case of rejection, it can actually be true. That's because, as Chong says, rejection is actually a great opportunity for learning and growth. She says that by focusing on what the situation taught you, rather than your feelings, you can put a healing and positive spin on it. “Tell yourself that you're still learning, and don't focus on what you've lost but what sort of knowledge you've gained instead. Grow from each rejection instead of beating yourself up every single time about what you did or didn't do. Tell yourself that you've made the best choice possible according to the knowledge and options you've had, or else you would have made another choice,” she suggests.