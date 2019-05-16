Do you love rosé, traveling, posting about rosé and traveling on Instagram? If you answered yes to all three questions, allow me to introduce you to your new dream job: a rosé influencer. This isn't just a hypothetical job, it's an actual position with wine brand Rosé All Day. Want to know more? Here's how to become Rosé All Day's rosé influencer and win a stack of money and a wine-fueled vacation.

If you want to spend your day living, breathing, drinking, and promoting rosé, you might want to apply for Rosé All Day's rosé influencer position. As you can imagine, the job comes with some major perks, namely a $10,000 cash prize, a trip to Paris, France where the influencer will stay in the brand's Chateau, the title of Rosé All Day’s newest influencer on the brand’s Instagram page, and — obviously — lots of wine.

The casting call for the position starts on National Rosé Day, June 8, 2019. To land the position, rosé influencer hopefuls will have to follow Rosé All Day on Instagram and post rosé-related content with the hashtag #RoséAllDay from the starting date to Sept. 2. According to a Rosé All Day press release, judges will be looking for "beautiful imagery, personality, and clever captions" when judging contest entries. The press release also notes that theres no limit to how many posts influencer hopefuls share, saying, "the more entrants choose to Rosé All Day and post about it, the more chances they have to win."

Five lucky people will be chosen after Labor Day weekend by a panel of judges, including influencer Ali Green, to advance to the next round. From there, the finalists will be asked to create one more post before the winner is chosen. According to the website, winners are judged first on the "quality of their content and captions" and second on the quantity.

The contest is open to people 21 years and older living in the U.S, and it runs from June 8, 2019 at 12:01 a.m. ET and Sept. 2, 2019 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Courtesy of Rosé All Day

Courtesy of Rosé All Day

According to a Rosé All Day press release, the winner will be "whisked away to France for a content creating vacation and with bountiful Rosé All Day product for art directing, staging, and of course drinking."

When talking about the contest, Darren Restivo, Principal of Biagio Cru Wines & Spirits, the company behind Rosé All Day, said the brand wants an influencer who captures the spirit of the rosé life. Restivo said,

The Rosé All Day brand was created based on the success and phenomenon of the #RoséAllDay lifestyle that has taken over our menus, our glasses, and our social feeds. To embrace the community from which we were born, we want to find someone who relates to this lifestyle to digitally encapsulate the Rosé All Day life.

If you're looking to apply for this dream role, checking out the current photos and captions on Rosé All Day's Instagram account could help you get started on generating ideas for your own contest entries. Plus, if nothing else, this gives you a pretty good reason to sip wine and take selfies. I'll take it!