I am what you call a closeted introvert. When people meet me, I seem outgoing and confident because I laugh and make conversation. What they don't realize is that I'm secretly panicking inside. I am the embodiment of faking it 'til I make it in just about any social situation. So, the idea of hitting someone up that I am attracted to IRL is enough to send me into an anxiety spiral. But here's the thing: I'm probably missing out on meeting a lot of really amazing people who, if I knew how to approach someone without losing your nerve could potentially be an amazing part of my life. When you think about it like that, it's actually kind of a huge bummer. It's also something I am ready and eager to get over.

If that sounds familiar, then I have good news: It’s totally possible to get over the fear of approaching new peeps. To help overcome our shared anxiety, I enlisted the help of Laurel House, celebrity dating and relationship coach and host of the Man Whisperer podcast, for her advice on how to get over the nerves and just go for it. Honestly, her advice makes so much sense. Here is how she said to mentally prepare to approach someone in real life.

Lower the stakes. Giphy If just the idea of striking up a conversation with a hot stranger is giving you anxiety, House says to relax, because it's likely you're putting too much on the whole situation. The first step is to simply lower the stakes in your mind. “Just the idea of ‘picking up’ someone is intimidating because it has the pressure of successfully picking them up. Which means what? Instead you want to shift your perspective to making a connection,” House tells Elite Daily. Her advice is to shift your perspective. “There’s no reason for anxiety if you reframe your feelings into an attitude of ‘I’m interested to see if I’m interested.’ So many [people] give their power away and place too much weight on the other person liking them,” she explains.

Take a deep breath and go for it. Giphy When you're ready to take the dive and approach someone but then find yourself looking for reasons to back out, House’s advice is to literally take a breath and visualize your way to being calm again. “Count down from 10 very slowly and release the energy out the bottom of your feet and imagine a bright yellow coming into the top of your head, washing away the negative," House suggests. "You’re not hyping yourself up. But calming, focusing, deepening, becoming more authentic, erecting up into confidence and into your self.”