If you think that your four-legged friend has what it takes to rank the best lodgings for his or her fellow pups, you could potentially be riding along with your fur baby on the 10-day getaway of your dreams. While every fur parent knows that the hardest part of going on a trip is leaving their pup behind, a new gig that's geared towards the jet-setting dog promise to wine and dine your pet for just under two weeks in some of the most covetable destinations in the world. Oh, and you can come too. Here’s how to apply to Hotels.com’s Canine Critic Job if you want to submit your pup's application for some poolside hangouts and room service alongside yours truly in the coming months.

In a video shared by the accommodations company on Monday, Aug. 12, Hotels.com said it's searching for a "doggie diva" to share their thoughts on some of the world's best pet-friendly hotels after staying at these lodgings with their human. Considering that Hotels.com has found that the number of people traveling with their pets in recent years has only continued to grow, the company has been putting more time and effort developing the "Best For Pets" category on its website.

Like for all hotel reviews, rating can change every year, and the company wants to know if its' previous top picks (such as the Dream Island Hotel in Santorini, the Rimini Suite Hotel in Rimini, Italy, and the Curtain in London) are still up to snuff in 2019.

Courtesy of Hotels.com

That's where your pup comes in. If your dog has a "taste for the hotel life," you can submit an application in his or her name by posting a public Instagram picture or video of your dog using the hashtag #CanineCritic as well as tagging @hotelsdotcome on the social media platform. You're also expected to include "a short reason within the caption as to why their dog should be the next Hotels.com Canine Critic," per the fine print. Considering that the written part of the submission is expected to brief, I'd make sure that the photo captures your pup's personality and shows how he or she would be perfect for the gig. While any dog is welcome to enter, according to the official rules, humans entrants must be at least 18 years old and be a legal resident located in the U.S., the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Norway, Finland, Germany, Turkey, Canada (except for Quebec), Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina. You'll also need to have a public Instagram to be considered.

You have until 11:59 p.m. GMT (U.K. time) on Sunday, Aug. 25. to submit your pet for consideration, after which you'll want to keep out for an Instagram DM on Sep. 18 letting you know if your four-legged friend is the successful applicant and what you can expect next.

Hotels.com Europe on YouTube

If you are selected, you'll be accompanying your fur baby on a 10-night stay at a variety of dog-friendly hotels around the globe. According to press materials, it sounds like you will be checking out Hotels.com's previous picks in London, Santorini, Rimini, as well as the Sherbrooke Castel Hotel located in Glasgow. You can either choose to spend all of your 10 nights in one of these hotels or split them up between multiple locations depending on your pup's preference.

I looked over the fine print, and there are a few things to keep in mind before sharing your 'Gram. You'll be receiving 10 $200 vouchers, so you'll want to make sure that the cost of your stay doesn't exceed that unless you want to pay the difference. In addition, you'll also be expected to pay for things not expressly covered by the job, including "meal costs, spending money, insurance (including pet insurance)," according to the application details. I'd take a look at the fine print before you apply so you have a good idea of how much of your own money you'd be spending.

Again, you only have until Sunday, Aug. 25 to submit your pet for consideration, so I'd have a talk with your pup before then and take some time to capture his or her best angles before the job's deadline.