Here's How To Apply For Taco Bell's 2019 Live Más Scholarship To Help With Tuition

If you'd love to score thousands of dollars towards your college tuition, Taco Bell might just be able to help you. It's really so easy to apply for Taco Bell's 2019 Live Más Scholarship, since it's a "passion-based" opportunity. So, forget about stressing over test scores and your GPA.

Applications for the chain's 2019 Live Más Scholarship went live on Wednesday, Nov. 6, and it's the fifth time the fast food company is giving back to its student consumers through its Taco Bell Foundation. According to press materials, this year's Live Más Scholarship boasts more than $6 million in funds, meaning successful applicants can look at scoring anywhere from $5,000 to $25,000 towards their college tuition.

Unlike many scholarships, which take into account financial need or obstacles in your life that might prevent you from paying for school, Taco Bell's is "passion-based." The company says it's looking for applicants "who have passion, blaze their own paths, and inspire the world." In other words, if you're a valedictorian or you have amazing SAT scores or a high GPA, that's great — but those factors won't be considered when reviewing applicants, who can be both Taco Bell team members and fans between the ages of 16 and 24 (though T-Bell employees are encouraged to apply to the restaurant-specific scholarship).

Courtesy of Taco Bell

To get a feel for your personality and what you hope to achieve, the application only requires a two-minute video submitted between Nov. 6, 2019 and Jan. 23, 2020. In it, you'll detail exactly what you're passionate about and how you'll use that to make a difference. To submit your name in the running for the prize money, all you have to do is be a legal resident of the United States, be at least 16 years old (with parental consent if you're a minor), and be on track to attend your choice of accredited two- and four-year colleges, universities, or vocational, technical or trade schools. Winners of the scholarship will be notified in May of 2020. If you're currently using funds from previously winning the scholarship, you can also apply to renew your scholarship through the Live Más Scholarship Renewal Program.

If you don't qualify or you're out of school, you can also give back to current students by donating to the Round Up program, which is where the company gets its scholarship funds. According to press materials, more than $15 million has been raised since January 2019 through the initiative, which asks customers to round up their order to the nearest dollar, putting the company on track to award $21 million in scholarship money by 2021.