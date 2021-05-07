You can satisfy your wanderlust this summer with the return of a dream gig. Wyndham is bringing back its two-week long "Suntern" position, which means one adventurous soul will have the opportunity to travel across the country, take photos along the way, and score a sweet payday. If you're ready to pack your bags and hit the road, here's how to apply for Days Inn's 2021 "Suntern" position.

Wyndham is on the search for this year's "Suntern" to go on a two-week trip in August where they'll visit hot-spot destinations in the United States and capture it all with Instagram-worthy photos and videos. The media content will then be shared on the Days Inn website as well as social media channels to inspire other travelers with the ultimate travel bucket list. The best part is, not only is room and board included during your two-week adventure, but you'll also receive a $10,000 payday. (It's basically the opposite of an unpaid internship.)

To apply to the dream position, you'll simply need to email suntern@citizenrelations.com by June 1 with an "original photo-filled photo," per the brand's website. In your email, you'll also need to include a 300-word entry that shares your ideal nationwide itinerary and why the brand should send you on it this summer, aka give your best pitch for why you deserve a dream road trip! Entries will be judged on photography and storytelling skills, so make sure to show off your creative chops.

Shutterstock

One lucky winner will receive paid hotel accommodations at nationwide Days Inn locations during their trip as well as a Wyndham Rewards Diamond membership, which includes perks like early check-in, late check-out, and more. To help you make the most of your sightseeing, you'll also get paid ground transportation and a $250 daily travel stipend. At the end of your internship, you'll receive a recommendation from a Days Inn by Wyndham executive and of course, a sweet $10,000 payday.

As you get ready to apply, some fine print details: The "Suntern" position only open to U.S. residents 21 years or older with a valid federal or state ID. And as mentioned before, the gig will take place for two weeks in August. Since applications officially close on June 1, you'll want to email the brand ASAP for a chance to cross off those hot spots on your bucket list.

The CDC recommends traveling only after you’re fully vaccinated and your vaccine has become fully effective. If you’re not fully vaccinated and must travel, check the CDC guidelines before you book. Check your destination’s vaccination and testing requirements before you depart.